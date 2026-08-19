Imran Khan Meets Wife Bushra Bibi, Sister For 1st Time This Year After Court Order

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan met his sister and wife for the first time in nine months at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail after the country's Supreme Court allowed weekly family meetings for the jailed leader amid concerns over his health.



Khan, who is the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, has been in Adiala Jail since 2023, facing several cases. He is currently serving a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

His sister, Noreen Niazi, met him for the first time this year for 15 minutes, according to a Dawn report. Quoting jail sources, the Pakistani publication reported that the two met in the jail's conference room, where they discussed his health and other issues.

Noreen also informed him about the Supreme Court's earlier order to shift him to Shifa International Hospital for a medical checkup, they added.

More details regarding the meeting were not issued, as the Supreme Court, in its order, had warned the concerned parties that using the meeting for political gain would result in withdrawal of relief granted to Khan.

Khan's other sisters, including Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan and his cousin Qasim Zaman, were not allowed to meet him. Also, political leaders from his party were barred from the meeting.

Meeting With Wife

Separately, Khan's jailed wife Bushra Bibi also met with her family on Tuesday in a conference room in the jail. Jail sources told Express Tribune that Khan's meeting with his wife lasted around 30 to 35 minutes.

Bushra Bibi, also imprisoned at Adiala Jail, met with her family as well. Her meeting with her children Musa and Mubashara Maneka and sister-in-law Mehrunnisa lasted 40 minutes.

The children are from her first marriage, which ended in divorce, and she married Khan.

Earlier, the top court ordered the government to shift Khan within two days to Shifa International Hospital for medical treatment and keep him there till September 16, when the court will again hear petitions for his treatment at a private hospital.