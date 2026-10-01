Afghanistan Says Deadly Pakistani Strikes Killed 9 Civilians

Pakistan carried out airstrikes in two Afghan provinces overnight, both countries said Thursday, with Afghanistan saying 9 women and children were killed and another 11 civilians were wounded in the bombings.

Pakistan's Ministry of Information said its strikes were against militant hideouts in two locations and that "initial reports suggest" that 22 militants had been killed. The casualty claims from either side could not be independently verified.

The strikes come amid repeated cross-border clashes between the two countries, while Pakistan has repeatedly carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan since tensions between the two countries spiraled dramatically earlier this year. The two neighbors have longstanding disputes over militant activity along their border.

The United Nations Mission in Afghanistan said last week that it had documented over 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan from cross-border violence so far this year. Pakistan denies striking civilians, and says it targets militants who carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan denies harboring militants.

The spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban government, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the airstrikes hit civilian homes in southern Helmand province and the eastern province of Kunar, destroying three houses, killing nine women and children and wounding 11 other civilians.

"We condemn this act, and consider this an act of aggression and a crime that violates all universally accepted principles," he said.

Pakistan's Ministry of Information said the airstrikes were "well planned and calibrated" against militant hideouts and camps, and had "been carried out in Afghanistan with precision and accuracy." It added that large quantities of weapons and ammunition were located in the hideouts and were destroyed.

Pakistan accuses Afghanistan's Taliban government of allowing militants, particularly the Pakistani Taliban — formally known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP — to operate from Afghan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan. The TTP is separate from but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who have ruled Afghanistan since seizing power in 2021. Kabul denies providing the group a safe haven and has rejected Pakistan's accusations.

"The threat to Pakistan emanates from Afghanistan," Pakistan's ministry said. "Our action precisely targeted the terrorist hubs."

"Maximum precautions were taken and it was ensured that no collateral damage occurs," the statement said and added that its campaign "will continue at full pace to wipe out" the threat of militants from the country.