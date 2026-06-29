Jasmine Sandlas Faces Backlash Over Hyderabad Concert Delay, Lip-Syncing: 'You Let Your Fans Down'

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas is facing criticism online after a concertgoer accused her of arriving more than three hours late to a live show in Hyderabad and allegedly lip-syncing during the performance.

An Instagram user, claiming to have attended the concert at Quake Arena Hyderabad, described the event as a "terrible experience." The user also shared a video of Jasmine Sandlas performing at the concert.

The text overlaid on the reel read, "Attended Jasmine Sandlas today in Hyderabad and honestly, it was a very bad experience. My worst experience at a live performance!"

According to the post, the concert was scheduled to begin at 8 pm, but Jasmine reportedly took the stage only around 11:20 pm without addressing the delay or apologising to fans.

"I was a big fan of her but literally disappointed so much!! The show was supposed to start at 8 pm but Jasmine Sandlas came at 11:20 with no acknowledgement or apology at all. Three hours late!!" the user wrote.

The attendee also alleged that the singer lip-synced during the performance, saying, "And then you come and lip sync, literally what, on a live show?"

The post further claimed that Jasmine Sandlas ended the performance abruptly without thanking the audience or acknowledging the delay. "Then leave abruptly at end, without any thankyou, sorry or anything at all!"

The user added that the crowd had a "dead vibe" and also criticised the event management at Quake Arena Hyderabad. "Audience had a dead vibe too because of her. Plus don't get me started on the venue Quake Arena Hyderabad and their management, that's just another story," the user said.

"Won't recommend her shows at all. Jasmine Sandlas, you let your fans down big time," the post concluded.

Another attendee criticised the event's management in the comments section, calling it the "worst management."

“Quake Concerts are the new scam; there was a struggle just to recover your cover charges, only 2-3 food options and that too I had to wait 1 hour to get 7 pieces of paneer at a price of Rs 600,” the comment read.

So far, neither Jasmine Sandlas nor the organisers of Quake Arena have responded to the allegations.