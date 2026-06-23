Sunil Pal Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt's <i>India's Got Latent 2</i> Appearance: "<i>Jahaan Hai Gaaliya</i>, <i>Wahaan Hai</i> Alia"

Comedian Sunil Pal once again made headlines, this time for taking a dig at Alia Bhatt. Following the Alpha star's appearance on the first episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2, Sunil Pal took to social media to comment on the actress' participation in the show.

Taking to his official Facebook handle, Sunil shared a cryptic post in Hindi that read, “Jahaan hai gaaliya, wahaan hai Alia,” which translates to “Where there are abuses, there is Alia.” Although he did not explicitly mention Alia Bhatt by name, social media users quickly interpreted the remark as a reference to the actress.

The comedian's remark about Alia Bhatt came after Samay Raina joked about Sunil on the same episode.

During a conversation with a contestant, Samay asked which toothpaste she used and, after hearing the answer, said, “Give that to Sunil Pal also.”

During Samay's comment, Alia was seen laughing, and she later mentioned that she had watched the episode featuring Samay Raina and Sunil Pal on The Great Indian Kapil Show. We are sure that you remember the viral moment where Samay asked Sunil, “Aap brush kyun nahi karte?”

For the unversed, the feud between Samay Raina and Sunil Pal dates back to last year when Sunil criticised Samay for using abusive language in the first season of India's Got Latent. He also suggested that Samay learn the art of clean comedy from Kapil Sharma. Later, when Samay released his stand-up special titled Still Alive, he described Sunil Pal as “insecure” and "frustrated".

Interestingly, the two comedians appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show last month, but it appears their feud is far from over.