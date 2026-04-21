Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway Twin In Red At <i>The Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Premiere In New York

The buzz around The Devil Wears Prada 2 is only getting louder, and fashion fans are here for it. Nearly two decades after the original became a style reference point, the sequel is finally ready to hit cinemas worldwide on May 1.

Ahead of its release, the film had a grand world premiere in New York on April 20. The premiere was held at David Geffen Hall inside the iconic Lincoln Center. And of course, the red carpet became the moment – because if there is one thing this franchise guarantees, it is looks.

Meryl Streep

Leading the night was Meryl Streep, who stayed completely in character with two statement outfits. She first stepped out in a bold leopard fur coat from Gucci's ‘La Famiglia' collection – dramatic, powerful, and very Miranda Priestly-coded. Later, she switched into a striking red cape from Givenchy by Sarah Burton. Paired with her signature ultra-dark sunglasses and long black leather gloves, the look was sharp, polished and instantly recognisable.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway brought her own version of drama in a red custom dress by Louis Vuitton, designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere. The tea-length piece featured a corset with pointed cups and a structured drop-waist skirt. She styled it with red platform sandals and layers of jewellery from Bvlgari.

Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley went for a fresh and modern take with a structured green mini dress that came with a floor-length train. It felt playful but still red carpet-ready. With her hair swept back and metallic silver heels, she kept the focus on the outfit while adding just a hint of shine.

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci looked sharp and classic. His well-tailored suit was elevated with a velvet jacket, adding texture and a subtle nod to his fashion-forward character, Nigel.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt switched things up with a softer, more muted palette. Wearing a gown from Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2026 Couture runway, her look brought understated drama.

Lady Gaga

And then there was Lady Gaga, who leaned into timeless elegance. She wore a sleek black gown, styled with platinum blonde hair pulled back and minimal, neutral makeup.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is not just bringing back iconic characters, but also reminding everyone why fashion is such a big part of its legacy. Safe to say, the excitement is not just about the story – it is about the style moments we are about to get.