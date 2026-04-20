After The Jhumka Row, Ralph Lauren Sparks Fresh Backlash Over Rs 44,800 Bandhani Skirt

The script of the West stealing and selling Indian-inspired outfits and accessories without due credit is getting redundant. Fashion brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Ralph Lauren continue to come up with new collections featuring garments or accessories inspired by South Asian heritage, but they almost always miss mentioning the artisans.

Do you remember when Ralph Lauren took Indian jhumkas to the Paris runway, sparking a debate around credit? In March 2026, the American fashion brand, synonymous with luxury, had models flaunting jhumkas—one of the most common accessories Indian women wear. They labelled them “vintage accessories” on their website without crediting Indian craftsmanship.

Well, you would think the brand might have learned something from the scrutiny on social media. But no. It is under fire again - this time for selling a Bandhani-style skirt at an exorbitant price of Rs 44,800.

Ralph Lauren's Rs 44,800 Bandhani Skirt

The official website is selling a wrap skirt featuring bandhani print. The description reads, "This beautifully draped cotton skirt is printed with a vibrant design inspired by traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques and motifs. Its true wrap silhouette features a tied waist and a cascading angled hem for effortless movement with every step."

Ralph Lauren's Bandhani skirt is priced at Rs 44,800. Photo: Ralph Lauren

It comes with an interior buttoned closure on the right waist and side-on-seam pockets. The A-line design hits at the calf. The printed cotton wrap skirt is priced at Rs 44,800.

Social Media Reactions To Ralph Lauren's Rs 44,800 Bandhani Skirt

An X user posted a video asking, "Why Ralph Lauren, Why?" She claimed in the video that the skirt is not even made of real Bandhani tie-dyed fabric, but is merely printed. She further added that the brand should have mentioned 'Indian' somewhere in the description to credit the inspiration behind the creation.

This is sacrilege! Why Ralph Lauren, why?!



Ralph Lauren, you have no shame! all of the western fashion houses have no shame! You all just rip off Indian fashion designs and rename it with cheap fake material with outrageous prices of $375! pic.twitter.com/Q88iIyCHfw — JIX5A (@JIX5A) April 18, 2026

Having visited multiple stores, she said that a metre of originally tie-dyed Bandhani costs between Rs 200 and Rs 500. The user also added that the skirt likely used no more than four metres of fabric, and by that logic, the cost should not exceed Rs 2,000-Rs 2,500.

Replying to her post, some people bashed her, saying that she does not understand the concept of luxury or what a premium brand represents. Another user went on to say that she did not understand how luxury brands work.

This woman has never heard of brand premium. 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Sandeep Sunny Lakhina (@slakhina) April 19, 2026

However, some supported her claims. A user wrote that they were not concerned about the price. "Although West never surprises me, stealing again. That's our traditional bandhani print."

That price is not my concern.

Although, West never surprises me, stealing again. That's our Traditional Bandhani print.

But nope why give credit, museums are filled with stolen Bhartiya artifacts which they proudly put on display. What can we even expect!

No cure for stupid. — Noopur (@heynoopur) April 19, 2026

Another mentioned, "Ralph Lauren seriously? You try to defame Indian culture and fashion? I was a fan of the brand."

@RalphLauren really? You try to defame Indian culture and fashion? I was a fan of th brand now no more you disgusting brand! — Sueli Dey (@suelidey) April 19, 2026

A third wrote, "People need to sue Ralph Lauren. India should have many law firms like the US that look for such cases and encourage people to sue companies, including hospitals."

People need to sue @RalphLauren.



India should have many law firms like in the USA that look for such cases and encourage people to sue companies, including hospitals.



Unless you fight them, they feel they have the right to take it: understand the Western mindset.@jsaideepak — Ray (@rewatiramanray) April 19, 2026

Bandhani Art

The art of tying and dyeing fabric dates back to the Indus Valley Civilisation. It is believed to have existed as early as 4000 BCE. In fact, the earliest examples of Bandhani-style dots can be seen in 6th-century paintings of Buddha depicting his life on the walls of the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra.

Beautiful patterns are created by tying tiny knots and dyeing them in different colours. The fabric used for Bandhani is usually georgette or cotton, as well as handloom silk, chiffon, and crepe, among others.

Today, Bandhani sarees, suits, and dupattas are widely found in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Fine varieties are manufactured in Anjar, Mandvi, Pethapur, Udaipur, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jetpur, and Ajmer, among other places.

The problem is not the West drawing inspiration from Indian fashion and textiles, but brands failing to give credit where it is due. This is claiming ownership over something that was never yours, with its heritage rooted in another culture.

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