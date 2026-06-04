Why Viral Home Remedies Won't Always Help Your Hair Colour, Expert Explains

As hair colour becomes increasingly popular among young Indians, choosing the right shade and maintaining it properly has become just as important as the colouring process itself.



According to hair expert Shailesh Moolya, consumers today are more experimental than ever, but achieving great results requires more than simply following trends seen online.



Speaking to ANI, Moolya, National Technical Head at Godrej Professional, shared insights on hair colour trends, salon care, aftercare routines, and some of the most common misconceptions surrounding hair health.



Moolya believes the rise of at-home hair colouring products and increasing exposure to beauty trends have encouraged more people to experiment with their appearance.



"I think Gen Zs are really getting more experimental, which is good, and they don't actually think about what's there for tomorrow. They live now. So I think that's how it's also helping people to experiment. The younger crowd is becoming more bold and experimental," he said.



While hair colouring was once largely associated with basic grooming or covering greys, Moolya says it has evolved into a form of self-expression.



According to Moolya, Indian consumers are becoming more aware of what works for their skin tone, eye colour and overall appearance instead of blindly copying international beauty trends. "We were more into those blonde colours and now the trend is again going towards brunette trends and the glossy shades in all about browns and experimenting with browns," he said.



He added that while many trends originate in the West, Indian consumers have learned to adapt them rather than simply replicate them. "I still feel we do follow the West because most of a trend comes from West, right? But we have Indianised it and we have understood what shades work for Indian tones."



Moolya noted that colours such as ash blondes or champagne shades may not suit everyone, making personalised consultations increasingly important. One of the biggest mistakes people make, according to Moolya, is selecting a hair colour without consulting a skilled professional.



"Finding a skilled artist is the most important task in your life," he said. Comparing hairstylists to family doctors, Moolya explained that trusted professionals understand a client's lifestyle, preferences, skin tone and hair history, helping them make better recommendations.



His advice is simple: bring inspiration pictures if needed, but trust a professional to customise the final look according to your features. For many salon clients, the excitement ends once the colouring session is over. However, Moolya says aftercare is often the deciding factor between long-lasting colour and disappointing results.



"A great job of hair colour is the maintenance, which a lot of Indian women forget," he said. "I would say if the colour is 60 per cent, 40 per cent is your maintenance," he added.



He recommends using products specifically suited to coloured hair and following the aftercare routine suggested by professionals. While premium products may not always fit every budget, he says consumers should look for alternatives with similar nourishing and hydrating properties.



"The day you come out of the salon, you look amazing, but if you don't carry what the salon person has used on you, it's not going to look the same," he explained. With social media flooded with beauty hacks involving curd, lemon, banana and other kitchen ingredients, Moolya offered a blunt assessment of viral home remedies.



"I would say non-negotiable is if you want to see results, none of these Dadi Nani nuskhas is going to work," he said.

According to him, many traditional remedies lack the formulation and technology required to deliver visible, long-lasting results. He also challenged common beliefs around oiling. "Oiling is just a grease. It is something which is a lubricant," he said.



Moolya explained that hair oil primarily helps reduce friction during scalp massage. The hair growth benefits often associated with oiling come from improved blood circulation during massage rather than the oil itself. "So whenever you get hurt, the red blood cells will always go there. When fresh blood goes there, your hair starts growing a little more faster," he said.



Instead of relying solely on external treatments, he suggested focusing on nutrition and overall health. "I would say in your diet rather than outside will show more result," he added. Looking ahead, Moolya believes natural-looking and personalised shades will dominate future trends.



"What we are showing you is more lived in, more natural," he said. The newly launched Vybe Collection reflects this shift through three distinct moods: Chaos Mode, Soft Launch and Main Character. Rather than focusing only on colour names, the collection is designed around personality, individuality and self-expression.



For consumers considering a hair makeover, Moolya's biggest takeaway is clear: choose colours that suit you, invest in aftercare, and don't rely solely on internet trends or quick-fix home remedies.

"Hair colour should carry your vibe with you," he said.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Haircare Secret? A Homemade Oil Made By Vicky Kaushal's Mother

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)