Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Set Couple Style Goals In Matching Brown Outfits At Ralph Lauren Show

Whenever Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas decide to step out, they make sure to make it a fashionable affair. The couple recently treated their fans to a stylish moment when they attended the Ralph Lauren show at New York Fashion Week. Their fashion game was right on point in well-coordinated looks, remiding fans of their Met Gala debut.

Priyanka Chopra's Outfit

Priyanka wore an oversized blazer with a deep plunging neckline. While the jacket's strong shoulders and tailored fit provided structure, the deep V-neckline introduced an element of daring and modern femininity. It came in warm, rich brown tones which had simple patterns.

The blazer was belted at the waist, cinching the silhouette for a more defined waistline. This added a modern, almost utilitarian contrast to the classic suit styling, emphasising the waist and creating an hourglass look.

The actress paired the top with a floor-grazing maxi skirt. The hem featured multiple tiered panels, creating movement and depth. The fabric matches the blazer's textured brown sheen, maintaining a cohesive monochrome look. The brown tones of the outfit ranged from chocolate to chestnut, giving a rich, earthy look that still felt polished and high-fashion.

For makeup, Priyanka opted for a bronze makeup look. The actress kept the accessories to a minimal few gold rings and simple gold hoop earrings. She wore her hair loose and natural to complete the look.

Nick Jonas's Outfit

Nick Jonas, on the other hand, looked dapper in a brown suit. The singer paired his brown blazer with matching trousers and a printed brown and beige tie. To finish off his appearance, Nick also wore brown sunglasses, a wristwatch and brown formal shoes.

Priynka Chopra and Nick Jonas's every fashion outing is picture-perfect.