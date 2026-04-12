Kareena Kapoor Channels Royalty In A Rs 98,000 Kurta Set

Kareena Kapoor is not only a fashion icon and a stellar actor but also an ardent admirer of Indian craftsmanship and handloom heritage. Irrespective of what she wears or where she goes, Bebo always channels royalty.

Recently, she gave a lesson in how to ace a contemporary outfit while celebrating the legacy of Indian handloom heritage. While attending a jewellery brand event on April 11, she was spotted in a 'philori' kurta set from Debyani and Co.'s collection. According to the official website, the piece is priced at Rs 98,000.

Kareena Kapoor In A Rs 98,000 Kurta Set

Boasting a deep indigo ajrakh print, a traditional hand block-printing art with roots in Sindh and Gujarat, the kurta set featured intricate zardozi work, particularly on the front, sleeves, and hem of the straight pants.

The threadwork and zardozi art came together to create regal geometric patterns in red and ivory tones, giving the kurta a vintage silhouette with a waistcoat-like effect. A similar intricate pattern added a touch of drama to the sleeves and broke the striped pattern of the pants.

To complete the look, Kareena Kapoor Khan carried a sheer ivory dupatta with elaborate border detailing.

Sharing her look, stylist Lakshmi Lehr wrote, "A perfect blend of heritage craft and modern ease, elevated, effortless, and impossible to miss."

Kareena Kapoor's Makeup And Accessories

To take the look up a notch, the actor opted for statement jhumkas encrusted with red and green stones. She ditched a necklace and bangles to keep the ensemble simple yet royal.

For makeup, the actor opted for her classic pick-smoky eyes with a hint of brown, which made her hazel-green eyes pop. She paired it with a brown blush with a hint of nude pink and a nude lip colour. The otherwise minimal makeup look beautifully complemented the tones of her outfit.

As for her hairstyle, the actor secured her locks just below the crown. Anyone can recreate this clean and simple look for an upcoming gathering or a casual traditional event. Kareena's ensemble was completed with a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels.

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