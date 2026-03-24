Why Kareena Kapoor Will Always Eat Her Parathas And Do Yoga Too

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the fittest stars of her generation. From starting the size-zero trend to always saying yes when it comes to food, the Crew actor has always been upfront about her fitness.

She often takes to Instagram to share how her recent fitness routine looks or what her current favourite dish is, which she can't resist. In an interview with Times Entertainment, published on March 23, 2026, the actor opened up about how her body is transforming and how she keeps going back to yoga.

Kareena Kapoor's Diet

In the past, Bebo revealed that she can't do without parathas. In fact, in an older interview, she confessed to eating parathas during Tashan while flaunting her size-zero figure.

"I have a great relationship with food and fitness because I like to eat. I had two parathas today. I have to have my parathas," she added.

When it comes to food, Kareena Kapoor is a desi at heart. She enjoys relishing global delicacies, but she keeps coming back to her staples, which include khichdi, dal chawal, and homemade Kapoor-style dishes.

Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Routine

Kareena Kapoor is known for her commitment to fitness. Irrespective of the project, she tries to stay in the best shape and look the part. But her commitment to yoga is inspiring.

Speaking to the publication, The Buckingham Murders star shared, "I like to try different workouts and experiment with them, but my heart crawls back to yoga, because that's where it ties."

She further revealed that in 2026, she restarted her journey with yoga, which she first began with Tashan in 2007. "I can feel my body transforming again. I've tried a thousand workouts, but I always go back there."

"I'm always going to eat my parathas and continue doing my yoga," the actor concluded.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra, an investigative crime thriller.