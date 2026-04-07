Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep Serve High Fashion At <i>Devil Wears Prada 2</i> Tokyo Event

Fashion took centre stage in Tokyo as Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep came together for The Devil Wears Prada 2 event. While Anne embraced high-drama glamour in a strapless ruffled couture gown, Meryl exuded timeless authority in a sharply tailored Chanel ensemble. Together, the duo turned the event into a runway moment.

Decoding Anne Hathaway's Look

Anne Hathaway stunned in a black-and-white look from Maison Valentino's Haute Couture collection. The black Specula Mundi dress came with a cinched hem, a pop of red at the bodice and a flowy ivory ruffle skirt. The actress completed the look with Valentino Garavani Rockstud pumps in white.

She kept the accessories simple with minimal Bvlgari jewels - just cocktail rings and diamond-studded earrings. Anne switched up her hair game with a sleek high ponytail, blunt bangs and chin-length face-framing pieces. For makeup, the diva went all out with feathered brows, glossy pink lips and blush-tinted cheeks. She topped the glam with beaming highlighter, mascara-coated lashes, pink eye shadow and soft contouring.

What Did Meryl Streep Wear To The Tokyo Event

Meryl Streep's look was from Chanel's Métiers d'Art pre-fall 2026 collection, featuring a striking red coat and midi skirt with graphic art-style white splotches. The outfit had full-length sleeves, front button closures, structured shoulders and a tailored fit that screamed chic.

The underside of the sleeves had a coral blue patch, while black fringes embroidered on the sleeves and hem added a cool vibe to the outfit. Meryl finished off her runway-ready look with Chanel accessories, including white slingbacks with black toes, an oval clutch, and large square sunglasses. She kept her jewellery simple yet chic with gold hoop earrings and cocktail rings.

Along with Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is bringing back the original cast members Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Directed by David Frankel, the sequel hits theatres on May 1.

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