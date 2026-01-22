Oscars 2026 Full Nominations List: <i>Sinners</i> Leads Academy Race With 16 Nods

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been announced, and the slate of nominees is not a surprise. Ryan Coogler's Sinners made a clean sweep with an astounding 16 Oscar nominations. Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another is a close second with 14 nominations.
Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was chosen as India's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category but did not make the final cut.
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein got major nods across technical and major categories.
Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme bagged 9 nominations.
Take a look at the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best International Feature Film
The Secret Agent (Brazil)
It Was Just an Accident (France)
Sentimental Value (Norway)
Sirât (Spain)
The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher's Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen's Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Make-Up And Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World: Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop: Demon Hunters
Little Amelie
Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only with a Camera
Children No More
The Devil is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me In the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Original Song
Diane Warren: Relentless
KPop Demon Hunters
Sinners
Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams
The nominees in 24 categories were announced by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman during a live broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as on the Oscars' official YouTube channel. The event streamed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in LA.
The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 15 March 2026 at the Dolby Theatre. Conan O'Brien will host the star-studded event.