Oscars 2026 Full Nominations List: <i>Sinners</i> Leads Academy Race With 16 Nods

The nominations for the 98th Academy Awards have been announced, and the slate of nominees is not a surprise. Ryan Coogler's Sinners made a clean sweep with an astounding 16 Oscar nominations. Leonardo DiCaprio-led One Battle After Another is a close second with 14 nominations.

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, was chosen as India's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category but did not make the final cut.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein got major nods across technical and major categories.

Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme bagged 9 nominations.

Take a look at the full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Director

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best International Feature Film

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirât (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Animated Short Film

Butterfly

Forevergreen

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Retirement Plan

The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher's Stain

A Friend of Dorothy

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World: Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop: Demon Hunters

Little Amelie

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Short Film

All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera

Children No More

The Devil is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me In the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless

KPop Demon Hunters

Sinners

Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams

The nominees in 24 categories were announced by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman during a live broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America, as well as on the Oscars' official YouTube channel. The event streamed from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in LA.

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on 15 March 2026 at the Dolby Theatre. Conan O'Brien will host the star-studded event.