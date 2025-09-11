<i>Saiyaara</i>: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Film To Stream On Netflix From September 12

Amid multiple big releases such as Dhadak 2, Coolie, War 2, Param Sundari since July 18, 2025, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic musical Saiyaara has maintained a solid box-office presence. The film has finally received an OTT release date and is set to premiere on Netflix on September 12, 2025.

Netflix took to social media to share an official announcement about the release.

Featuring a shot of Ahaan and Aneet from the film, the caption read, "Bas kuch pal baaki hain, phir Saiyaara ki kahaani hogi aapki. Watch Saiyaara, out on September 12 on Netflix."

Saiyaara Box Office Storm

Saiyaara has been making waves at the box office since its first week of release, when the film earned Rs 172.75 crore, breaking a string of records. In week two, it grossed Rs 107.75 crore.

In the following weeks, the numbers dropped, but Saiyaara remained strong competition for Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2. Saiyaara continued its impressive run.

In week three, the film earned Rs 28.25 crore and Rs 14.1 crore in week four. Ahaan Panday's debut film registered Rs 2.95 crore at the domestic box office in its fifth week.

Sacnilk reported that in its sixth week, Saiyaara recorded Rs 35 lakhs at the box office on Friday, followed by Rs 70 lakhs on Saturday and a solid Rs 80 lakhs on Sunday.

Yash Raj Films shared last week that Saiyaara's gross worldwide box office collection stood at Rs 581 crore.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's blockbuster Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, will drop on Netflix on September 12, 2025. The film was released in theatres on July 18, 2025 and created a storm at the box office with its astounding collections.

