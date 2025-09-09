Ahaan Panday's Trainer Tells NDTV No One On <i>Saiyaara</i> Set Knew Film Title: "Thought It Was Aashiqui 3"

The buzz around Saiyaara refuses to die down as the movie prepares to make its OTT debut. But when the trailer of the Mohit Suri film came out, people quickly began comparing Saiyaara with Aashiqui 2, since both are intense love stories. While Aashiqui 2 was a musical romantic drama that eventually ends in self-destruction, Saiyaara is a bittersweet modern-day love story that reduces you to a pool of happy tears in the end.

In fact, Mohit Suri recently said how he has an 'aashiqui' (love) for the romance genre and that his upcoming movie Saiyaara was initially meant to be Aashiqui 3.

Mohit Suri also directed 2013's Aashiqui 2, which shot its lead stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor to nationwide fame. Something similar happened with Saiyaara actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda once the film hit the big screen back in July.

What's Happening

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Ahaan Panday's trainer Azhar Shaikh revealed that the crew didn't know the movie's title till the end.

Azhar Shaikh said, "At that time, no one really knew the movie would be called Saiyaara. We had some idea but we weren't sure. We thought it was 'Aashiqui 3' until the very end. When we found out the title, honestly, it sounded good. Many people on the set, including me, had a feeling it would become a hit."

Saiyaara's Box Office Collection

Mohit Suri's romantic musical Saiyaara shows no signs of slowing down, having just crossed its 7th week at the box office. The gross worldwide collection of the film, backed by Yash Raj Films, currently stands at Rs 581 crore. While the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film has earned Rs 412 crore domestically, it has raked in Rs 169 crore from overseas markets.

About Saiyaara

The intense love story released on July 18, 2025. The film stars debutant Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a struggling, broken-hearted musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The movie explores themes of love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant and moving way.

