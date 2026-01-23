Advertisement
On Camera, 5-Year-Old Run Over By Car While Playing Inside Pune Complex

Around 3:30 pm, Nishkarsh was playing inside the complex with his grandmother. Suddenly, a car arrived there and hit the child, visuals showed.

Mumbai:

A five-year-old boy was run over by a car when he was riding his bicycle inside a residential society in Pune. The incident that occurred on Monday in the Loni Kalbhor area was caught on CCTV.

The child was identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami, who lived in the Joy Nest Society with his family.

Around 3:30 pm, Nishkarsh was playing inside the complex with his grandmother. Suddenly, a car arrived there and hit the child, visuals showed.

The car driver quickly got out and took the injured child to a private hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered against the driver at Loni Kalbhor police station based on a complaint by the child's father, Ashwat Narayan Swami.

