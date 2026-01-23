On Camera, 5-Year-Old Run Over By Car While Playing Inside Pune Complex

A five-year-old boy was run over by a car when he was riding his bicycle inside a residential society in Pune. The incident that occurred on Monday in the Loni Kalbhor area was caught on CCTV.

The child was identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami, who lived in the Joy Nest Society with his family.

5-year-old crushed after being run over by speeding car in Pune@awasthiabhi11 shares details with @divyawadhwa pic.twitter.com/WtIUU1Gt1c — NDTV (@ndtv) January 23, 2026

Around 3:30 pm, Nishkarsh was playing inside the complex with his grandmother. Suddenly, a car arrived there and hit the child, visuals showed.

The car driver quickly got out and took the injured child to a private hospital. However, he was declared dead by the doctors.

A case has been registered against the driver at Loni Kalbhor police station based on a complaint by the child's father, Ashwat Narayan Swami.