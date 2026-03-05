Video: Father Confronts And Beats Student For Harassing Daughter At Pune College

A father's outburst at a prestigious educational hub in Pune has sparked intense debate over safety and "vigilante justice" after he physically intercepted a student who had allegedly been harassing his daughter for over a fortnight.

The incident took place near the MIT ADT University campus in Loni Kalbhor. The city, often referred to as the 'Oxford of the East,' was left stunned as a video of the confrontation went viral across social media platforms.

Two Weeks of Harassment

According to preliminary reports, the victim-a student at MIT-had been subjected to relentless online harassment and stalking for 15 days. The accused, identified as a student from D Y Patil College, reportedly targeted the young woman through various digital platforms, causing her significant mental distress. After enduring the ordeal in silence, the victim eventually confided in her father.

The Campus Confrontation

Driven by a mix of concern and frustration, the father accompanied his daughter to the campus vicinity to identify the individual responsible. When the accused appeared and allegedly continued his provocative behaviour, the father initially attempted to reason with him.

Witnesses claim that the student responded with arrogance rather than remorse. At this point, the father lost his composure, tackling the youth to the ground and beating him in full view of the public.

While some social media users have voiced support for the father's protective instincts, others have raised concerns about the lack of formal intervention by college security or local police before the situation escalated to violence. Local authorities are currently looking into the matter, though no formal statement has been released regarding charges against either party.