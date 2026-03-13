Advertisement
Google Maps Just Got Its Biggest Upgrade In Over A Decade: Know Key Details

Google Maps launches Gemini AI-powered Ask Maps for personalised answers and reveals major immersive navigation updates with 3D views.

Google Maps Just Got Its Biggest Upgrade In Over A Decade: Know Key Details
Google Maps is fundamentally changing what a map can do.
  • Google integrates Gemini AI model into Google Maps with new Ask Maps feature
  • Ask Maps offers personalised answers and recommendations using real-time data
  • Feature launches in US and India on Android and iOS, desktop support coming soon
Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the integration of the Gemini AI model into Google Maps on Thursday (Mar 12) with a new "Ask Maps" feature. The company also announced its new “Immersive Navigation,” describing it as “the largest upgrade to the Google Maps navigation experience in more than a decade".

The AI-powered "Ask Maps" feature transforms Google Maps into a personal concierge. By utilising the Gemini models, users can receive answers to complex or hyper-specific questions, in addition to personalised recommendations tailored to real-world conditions.

For example, users can ask questions like "where is the closest public bathroom where I don't have to stand in a queue?" or "my phone is dying, where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?" and instantly receive an optimised answer.

"You can just tap the "Ask Maps" button and get your questions answered conversationally, with a customised map to help you visualise your options," Google said in a statement.

"Ask Maps is uniquely helpful, tapping into Maps' fresh information about the world to show you everything you need to know before you go, personalising responses to you, and making it easy to turn plans into action."

The feature is rolling out in the US and India on both Android and iOS devices, with desktop support planned for the near future.

Immersive Navigation

Apart from making Google Maps personalised, the tech giant has reinvigorated the look of the app entirely. When navigating, users will now see a more immersive interface featuring updated colours, 3D buildings, and realistic depictions of terrain and greenery. According to Google, these detailed maps are designed to eliminate the 'guesswork' that has long been a primary frustration for drivers globally

"This update helps you stay focused and informed on the road, with fresh, real-world information and natural directions that prepare you for the drive ahead," Google said.

Immersive Navigation started rolling out Thursday across the US, and its availability will expand over the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

