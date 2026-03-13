Google Maps Just Got Its Biggest Upgrade In Over A Decade: Know Key Details

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the integration of the Gemini AI model into Google Maps on Thursday (Mar 12) with a new "Ask Maps" feature. The company also announced its new “Immersive Navigation,” describing it as “the largest upgrade to the Google Maps navigation experience in more than a decade".

The AI-powered "Ask Maps" feature transforms Google Maps into a personal concierge. By utilising the Gemini models, users can receive answers to complex or hyper-specific questions, in addition to personalised recommendations tailored to real-world conditions.

For example, users can ask questions like "where is the closest public bathroom where I don't have to stand in a queue?" or "my phone is dying, where can I charge it without having to wait in a long line for coffee?" and instantly receive an optimised answer.

"You can just tap the "Ask Maps" button and get your questions answered conversationally, with a customised map to help you visualise your options," Google said in a statement.

"Ask Maps is uniquely helpful, tapping into Maps' fresh information about the world to show you everything you need to know before you go, personalising responses to you, and making it easy to turn plans into action."

The feature is rolling out in the US and India on both Android and iOS devices, with desktop support planned for the near future.

We're bringing new capabilities powered by Gemini models to @googlemaps.



With Ask Maps, get answers to complex questions about any place you want. For example it can help with complex requests like "Find me the best 3-hour family hikes in the Grand Tetons and a spot for a packed… pic.twitter.com/9jc5nQq4C5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 12, 2026

Immersive Navigation

Apart from making Google Maps personalised, the tech giant has reinvigorated the look of the app entirely. When navigating, users will now see a more immersive interface featuring updated colours, 3D buildings, and realistic depictions of terrain and greenery. According to Google, these detailed maps are designed to eliminate the 'guesswork' that has long been a primary frustration for drivers globally

"This update helps you stay focused and informed on the road, with fresh, real-world information and natural directions that prepare you for the drive ahead," Google said.

Immersive Navigation started rolling out Thursday across the US, and its availability will expand over the coming months to eligible iOS and Android devices, CarPlay, Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.