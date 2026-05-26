Watch: Rare Albino Hog Deer Spotted Roaming In Kaziranga National Park In Assam

A rare albino hog deer was recently spotted in Kaziranga National Park, with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharing visuals of the unusual sighting on social media. Posting the video on X, the Chief Minister described the moment as a rare and remarkable sight from the forests of Assam.

"Not every day does one witness something this rare deer," he wrote while sharing the clip of the deer moving through the grasslands of Kaziranga.

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He further said that the sighting of the albino hog deer reflects the rich biodiversity of the state and underlines Assam's commitment to wildlife conservation.

"The sighting of an albino hog deer in Kaziranga stands as a symbol of the richness of our wildlife. It highlights our resolve to conserve and ensure that even the rarest species continue to thrive in the forests of Assam," he wrote.

The visuals shared by the Chief Minister show the light-coloured deer standing out against the green landscape of the national park.

