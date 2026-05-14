Video Shows 'Drunk' Deer Spinning In Circles As French Police Warns Drivers

French police are warning motorists in rural areas to stay alert for "drunk" deer wandering onto roads after consuming fermented fruit and vegetation in forests during spring. The warning was issued by the Gendarmerie de Saone-et-Loire, a police department in a heavily wooded region of central-eastern France. In a Facebook post shared on May 5, officers cautioned residents about a visibly disoriented deer believed to have become intoxicated after eating naturally fermented fruit in the forest.

The post quickly went viral after police shared a video showing the animal running erratically in tight circles through a meadow near a roadside. The deer appears to spin repeatedly, lose balance, collapse to the ground, and struggle to steady itself before continuing to stagger around with a wide stance and shaking head.

Police joked online that "not all road users are sober" but stressed that intoxicated wildlife can pose a serious danger to drivers, particularly on rural and forested roads.

Watch the video here:

According to the warning, impaired deer may display unusual and unpredictable behaviour, including sudden road crossings, erratic movement patterns, freezing in traffic lanes, or panicked attempts to escape.

During spring, wild animals often feed on overripe fruit, fresh buds, and decaying vegetation. As fruit ferments naturally, sugars break down into ethanol, creating what police described as a kind of natural “forest aperitif” capable of intoxicating animals.

Authorities urged drivers to take extra precautions while travelling through wooded or countryside areas. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, stay alert near roadside vegetation, and use high beams at night when safe to spot animals near the shoulder.

Police also warned drivers not to swerve sharply if a deer suddenly appears, as abrupt steering movements can lead to more serious crashes or loss of vehicle control.