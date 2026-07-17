"That's The Sound Of Freedom": Trump Allies Defend Blue Angels Beach Flyby

Top Trump administration officials rallied to the defence of the US Navy's Blue Angels on Thursday, backing a controversial low-altitude flyby that scattered beach gear and sent sand flying into a crowd of spectators. Even as the Navy launched a safety review into the incident, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and other Pentagon leaders dismissed calls for disciplinary action, with the administration portraying the manoeuvre as a patriotic display of "freedom".

Video footage online showed a jet from the famed flight demonstration squadron flying close above a crowd at Pensacola Beach, Florida, sending sand and beach items flying during an airshow celebrating the squadron's 80th anniversary and the United States' 250th anniversary.

The Blue Angels, in a statement, said the incident on Wednesday was under review. Current and former officials, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said video of the incident raised safety concerns but they did not want to prejudge any formal investigation without more information.

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Hegseth came out in support of the pilots.

"The flyovers will continue until moral improves," Hegseth said on X, in a play on words that appeared to reference a saying attributed by some to a British captain about beatings continuing until morale improves.

Later on Thursday, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao said a "flight debrief" had been completed and there would be no reprimands.

"That's the sound of Freedom!" he added.

Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, also defended the flyby on social media, criticizing what he called the "manufactured outrage" of the mainstream media and saying the display was "undoubtedly the highlight" of the beachgoers' day.

Military aviation is closely regulated and flying at low altitudes can pose serious risks, given the limited reaction time pilots have. In this instance, the pilot would have had little time to avoid aerial objects such as drones or balloons.

"Aviation safety rules are written in blood," Democratic Representative Seth Moulton said. "Glamorizing and excusing reckless behavior like this will only lead to more, until we reach the point where a horrific tragedy occurs because of brazen, careless rhetoric like this," he added.

This is at least the third time in recent months that Hegseth has supported pilots following potentially dangerous aerial maneuvers.