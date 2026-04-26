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Pune-Based Clinical Pharmacist Shares How His Patient Lost 8 Kg: "No Extreme Diet, No Detox"

A Pune-based clinical pharmacist guided his patient toward sustainable weight loss through simple lifestyle changes rather than extreme restrictions or quick fixes

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Pune-Based Clinical Pharmacist Shares How His Patient Lost 8 Kg: "No Extreme Diet, No Detox"
Simple lifestyle tweaks helped a man lose 8 kg.
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  • Patient lost 8 kg without extreme diets or detox programs
  • Lifestyle issues contributing to cholesterol problems included poor sleep and irregular meals
  • Changes included added fiber, omega-3s, sunlight, magnesium, and vitamin D
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Weight loss is often associated with strict diets, detox routines or intense workout regimens. However, the real-world transformations are increasingly showing a different picture. Sustainable weight loss comes from simple lifestyle changes rather than extreme restrictions or quick fixes.

Dr Idris Dawaiwala, a Pune-based clinical pharmacist and health educator, shared how one of his patients managed to lose 8 kg without following any extreme diet or detox program. He focused on realistic habits that could be maintained long-term.

In a post shared on Instagram, he wrote, "He didn't come to us just to look better. He came because his blood reports scared him." The patient's routine blood test showed a total cholesterol level of 248 mg/dL, which is above the normal range of less than 200 mg/dL. "I eat less than most people. Still... this?" What he didn't know was: It wasn't about how much he ate. It was when, what, and how often," he said. 

Why Does The Body Produce Excess Cholesterol

The body produces cholesterol because it is a vital substance required for life. It functions as a critical building block for cell membranes, hormones, vitamin D and bile acids that digest fat. Excess cholesterol production usually happens when the body's natural processes are disrupted. The reasons can be: 

  • Poor sleep quality
  • Vitamin D deficiency
  • Insulin resistance
  • Inconsistent meals
  • Minimum physical activity

The doctor shared, "The cholesterol wasn't the problem. It was a symptom of a broken lifestyle loop." 

Lifestyle Changes To Adopt For Lower Cholesterol And Weight Loss

  • Added fibre (flax, chia, soaked oats)
  • Omega-3s
  • Balanced plate and no skipping
  • Daily morning sunlight and magnesium
  • Vitamin D supplements
  • No fancy detox, no extreme diet.
  • Just structure based on lab logic.

Through guided lifestyle changes, the patient's total cholesterol dropped from 248 mg/dL to 187 mg/dL. He lost 8 kg, his vitamin D levels normalised, his sleep improved, and he was able to stop binge eating. 

There were no extreme diets or gimmicks involved - just consistent, guided effort. If you're looking to lower cholesterol or manage weight, it's best to speak with a healthcare professional who can tailor advice to your needs.

Also Read | Can A Carnivore Diet Help You Get Rid Of Dangerous Fat? Nutritionists Explain

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