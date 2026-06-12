This Man Makes Rs 30 Crore in 90 Minutes. Here's How Long You'd Take to Match It

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo does not really earn a salary anymore. He earns in civilisational time.

Every time he walks onto a football pitch, the clock starts running differently. For him, 90 minutes can mean nearly Rs 30 crore. For a well-paid Indian professional earning Rs 12 lakh a year, that same amount would take about 2,500 years to make.

That is not a pay gap. That is a time machine.

At 41, the Portuguese footballer is reported to earn around $200 million a year from his Saudi club deal alone. Converted to rupees that works out to roughly Rs 1,600-1,700 crore in a single year. Assume a typical season of about 55 games for club and country. Divide that annual pot by 55, and the number becomes staggering: close to Rs 30 crore for every match he plays.

In other words, 90 minutes of football, plus stoppage time, pays him the kind of money many Indian companies would set aside for an entire annual salary bill.

Now move from his paycheque to his balance sheet. Estimates of Ronaldo's net worth now sit comfortably above $1 billion. Take a conservative figure of $ 1.2 billion. At current exchange rates, that is in the region of Rs 10,000 crore.

That fortune is the result of more than two decades of elite wages, Champions League bonuses, image rights, sponsorship deals, business ventures and the monetisation of a social media audience larger than the population of many countries.

Now place an Indian professional next to that number. Take a solid white collar salary of Rs 12 lakh a year.

Start with just one Ronaldo match.

Ronaldo per match: about Rs 30,00,00,000

Indian salary per year: Rs 12,00,000

To earn what Ronaldo makes in a single game, that professional would need:

30,00,00,000 ÷ 12,00,000 = 2,500 years of work.

Now compare one lifetime's income with Ronaldo's overall wealth.

Ronaldo's wealth: roughly Rs 10,000,00,00,000, or Rs 10,000 crore

Indian salary per year: Rs 12,00,000

To match that number:

10,000,00,00,000 ÷ 12,00,000 ≈ 83,333 years of income.

Put differently, even a generous 40-year career would barely make a dent. Matching Ronaldo's net worth on a Rs 12 lakh annual salary would require more than 2,000 full working lives placed back to back. At around 2,000 office hours a year, that is roughly 16-17 crore hours of labour.

Ronaldo, by contrast, is effectively earning around Rs 20 crore for every match hour he spends on the pitch.

Strip away the glamour, the trophies and the Instagram following, and the arithmetic tells its own story. At the very top of modern football, one man's 90 minutes is worth thousands of years of someone else's nine to five.

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