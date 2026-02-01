Pooja Hegde Styles A Bandana Top With A Denim Twist, Reimagines Y2K Fashion

Pooja Hegde is a fashionista in a true sense. Throw any trend at her, and she'll show you how to ace each one of them with ease. The actress recently gave us a lesson on casual dressing with a denim-on-denim moment where humble basics took a high-fashion route.

Etched with just the right style elements, she wore a denim bandana top with matching jeans.

Pooja Hegde Reimagines Y2K Fashion

Pooja wore a strapless bandeau top with a snug fit across the chest. The straight neckline gave it an elegant and minimalist look. The actress paired it with loose-fit blue jeans. The high waist cinched her waistline and perfectly balanced the ratio with the strapless top.

Talking about her jewellery game, Pooja wore a delicate gold-toned choker that sat close to her neck. A stack of slim bracelets on one wrist and a stylish wristwatch on the other added a practical yet polished element to the look. The actress also carried a light blue woven handbag with a structured shape. The woven texture and the pastel colour tied it back to her outfit for a cohesive look.

Pooja styled her hair into a neat bun, leaving two strands in the front to frame her face. The diva opted for a dewy glam with a light foundation and a touch of concealer to brighten under the eyes. A warm peachy blush highlighted her cheekbones while her eyes were decorated with soft brown eyeliner and mascara. Her lips feature a rosy-nude shade with a slight sheen.

We can't wait for Pooja Hegde to serve more casual style goals.

