What PV Sindhu Wore On Her Wedding Day A Year Ago, See New Pics

Badminton champion PV Sindhu is celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Venkata Datta Sai today. The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at Raffles Udaipur, Rajasthan. While her wedding day was nothing short of extravagant, her bridal look remains etched in our memories. On this special day, let's take a walk down memory lane to revisit her breathtaking wedding ensembles.

PV Sindhu's Varmala look

PV Sindhu rocked two different wedding looks on her big day. For the varmala ceremony, the badminton player wore a handcrafted Mysore silk lehenga from the Sabyasachi Heritage Bridal collection. She teamed the lehenga with a full-sleeved “Kanthi" blouse. A sheer dupatta with dotted golden work all over and a scallop border added a finishing touch to her bridal look.

She paired the red and golden attire with an embroidered dupatta and the house classic. Her stunning attire was elevated with the right choice of accessories, which included a heavy gold and emerald necklace, matching statement earrings, and a grand maang tikka, which added a touch of grandeur to her attire. Don't miss out on her sleek low bun hairstyle, adorned with a delicate gajra, giving her a traditional yet modern bridal look.

For her jewellery, Sindhu opted for gold and diamond pieces from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. The stunning pieces included a choker necklace, statement earrings and a maang tika. To complete her look, she also wore rings and bangles.

Sindhu's makeup was understated yet elegant, featuring subtle tones with an emphasis on blush and highlighter. Her hair was styled in a low bun, beautifully accentuated with a gajra. The combination of these elements resulted in a bridal look that seamlessly blended traditional elements with a touch of modern sophistication.

PV Sindhu's Pheras Look

Later in the night, PV Sindhu ditched the lehenga for an antique gold hand-woven tissue saree by Manish Malhotra. It was intricately woven with gold and silver stripes and adorned with badla and zardozi embroidery. The drape was paired with a stunning blouse that featured intricate inlay leaf patterns. Perfectly complementing the saree was an old-world headveil which came with Jamuna Ganga threadwork in gold and silver. The dupatta has the names of the bride and groom inscribed.

The ensemble was completed with a breathtaking multi-tiered heirloom necklace crafted in 18k gold. It featured Zambian emeralds and uncut diamonds, paired with matching earrings, bangles, a traditional maathapatti and haathphool.

A year later, PV Sindhu's wedding looks continue to inspire bride-to-be's from around the world.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Wore 'Chai-Dipped White' Organza Saree At Her Wedding: "I Wanted To Be Comfortable"