Video: Bike Under His Car, 73-Year-Old Delhi Man Kept Driving For 500 Metres

The trees on either side of the road form a sprawling canopy. It is late Thursday night and a 73-year-old man drags a motorbike, sparking a shower of sparks, under his blue sedan for nearly 500 metres on a Delhi road, shows a video.

The incident was reported from RK Puram area in south West Delhi.

"Oye ruk ja, side ho ja (Hey, stop. Move aside)," a man, riding a scooter running just behind the sedan, is heard saying on the video as the elderly man kept dragging the bike under its wheels.

The elderly man seen dragging the motorbike under his car

The car stops after travelling a short distance.

A woman, who was riding pillion on the scooter, kept recording the incident. As the car stops, she opens the door, and directs the man to step out.

"Bahar nikal tu, tu bahar nikal, haath mat jod, tu bahar nikal pehle (Come out- you, come out; don't do that, come out first)," the unnamed woman tells him.

"Besharam insaan (Shameless man)," another person is heard saying.

The accused, who is identified as Venu Gopal, a resident of Vasant Kunj, is seen folding his hands in namaste, as a man grabs his collar and tries to pull him out, shows the video. By now, a small crowd has gathered around the vehicle.

As the man steps out, the crowd pushes him around, with the woman seen slapping him. The top buttons on the man's shirt come undone.

A woman is seen slapping the accused driver

"Arey galthi thi toh ruk toh jaate, yaar. Mar jaata main (If it was a mistake, you could have at least stopped, man. I could have died)," the man whose bike was dragged under the car said, confronting the elderly man.

"Agar ye bike ne neeche hota toh kya karte tum (If he had been under this bike, what would you have done?)" another man is seen asking the accused driver.

According to Delhi police, the driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

During inquiry it has been revealed that Tapas, the bike rider, was sitting on a parked vehicle on the side of the road. The motorcycle was hit by a blue coloured honda amaze. Due to the impact Tapas fell off the motorcycle, police said, adding that the car dragged the bike for nearly 500 metres.

After examination, the police have ruled out the possibility that the man was drunk.