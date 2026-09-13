Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat And Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, will be observed on Monday, September 14. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered deity of good fortune, and is celebrated with great devotion in the country. Homes and pandals are decorated with crafted idols of Lord Ganesha during the festival. Devotees visit these pandals to offer prayers, sweets and flowers.

The celebrations traditionally conclude with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees ceremonially immerse the idols in water.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat

Ganesh puja is ideally performed during the Madhyahna period, which is considered an auspicious time for Ganapati Puja.

In New Delhi, the Ganapati Sthapana muhurat on September 14 is from 11:02 am to 1:31 pm. In Mumbai, the auspicious period is from 11:20 am to 1:48 pm.

Puja Tithi

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 7:06 am on September 14

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 7:44 am on September 15

Ganapati Sthapana Vidhi

Devotees can follow these steps for the Ganapati Sthapana:

Take an early morning bath and wear clean clothes.

Clean the puja area properly.

Place a wooden platform facing north or east and cover it with a red or yellow cloth.

Draw a swastika and place some unbroken rice on it.

Take water, grains and a flower in the right hand and make the sankalp.

During the auspicious afternoon muhurat, place the Ganesha idol on the rice and sprinkle Ganga water.

Chant "Om Gam Ganpataye Namah."

Keep a kalash filled with water, along with a coin, betel nut, mango leaves and coconut, nearby.

Apply tilak and offer durva, flowers, rice and red hibiscus.

Light a diya and incense and offer modaks, fruits and dry fruits.

Perform aarti with friends and family members.

Ganesh Visarjan Dates

Ganesh Visarjan marks the ceremonial immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol in water and signifies the end of the worship period. While Anant Chaturdashi is considered the most significant day for Visarjan, families may immerse the idol earlier depending on their traditions and the number of days they observe Ganeshotsav.

In 2026, Anant Chaturdashi falls on Friday, September 25. Devotees who bring Ganpati home for shorter periods can perform the immersion on the 1.5th, 3rd, 5th or 7th day.

1.5-day Visarjan: September 15

3rd-day Visarjan: September 16

5th-day Visarjan: September 18

7th-day Visarjan: September 20

Anant Chaturdashi Visarjan: September 25

The day of immersion depends on how long the idol is kept at home, with many families following the 1.5-day, 3rd-day, 5th-day, 7th-day or Anant Chaturdashi tradition. The exact practice can vary by region and tradition.

When Is Anant Chaturdashi 2026

Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on Friday, September 25, 2026, and is traditionally considered the most auspicious day for Ganesh Visarjan. It marks the culmination of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 11:18 pm on September 24 and will end at 11:06 pm on September 25. Devotees perform a puja and aarti before carrying the idol in a procession for immersion.

The ritual symbolises bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha and seeking his blessings before his return.