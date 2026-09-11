In Vijay's UK Visit, Investment Push, Motor Sports City Plan On Agenda

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's first foreign trip in office is taking an investment-heavy turn in Britain, with the state looking to leverage the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, to attract fresh British investment and deepen existing industrial ties.

But beyond the investment pitch, the visit also has a sporting and automotive focus - with Tamil Nadu looking to study Britain's motor racing infrastructure as it moves ahead with its plan for a world-class Motor Sports City.

The Tamil Nadu government says CETA, which came into effect on July 15, has opened new avenues for the state's manufacturing and services sectors. Textiles and clothing, leather and footwear, automobile components, engineering goods and electronics are among the sectors identified as being well placed to tap the expanding UK market.

In a statement, the government said the agreement creates opportunities not just for exports but also for joint ventures, technical cooperation and new investments.

The government is also pitching Tamil Nadu's existing British industrial footprint as a foundation for the next phase of investment. British companies have had a long presence in Tamil Nadu across engineering, financial services and technology, with several operating manufacturing facilities and global capability centres in the state.

The government said Vijay's UK visit is aimed at strengthening these existing relationships, expanding the operations of companies already present in Tamil Nadu and attracting fresh investments in advanced manufacturing, automobiles and electric vehicles, electronics and global capability centres.

The pitch comes after the state government claimed to have signed MoUs for investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore within the first 100 days of the Vijay government, including a major focus on electric vehicle manufacturing.

FROM EV MANUFACTURING TO MOTOR SPORTS

The UK's motor racing ecosystem is another key component of Vijay's visit - and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is set to do more than simply tour a racing facility.

Vijay will wave the green flag to officially start the Silverstone round of the Le Mans Cup this weekend, joining the 44-car grid at the iconic British circuit.

The Le Mans Cup, in a post on X, announced that a "special guest" would wave the green flag at Silverstone, identifying Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and saying he would be joining the event to support Indian drivers competing in the UK.

The appearance comes as Tamil Nadu moves ahead with its plan to establish a world-class Motor Sports City, building on the state's existing automobile and electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.

Vijay is also scheduled to study Silverstone's track design, safety systems and the commercial operation of such a facility.

The government says the visit will provide an opportunity to examine the potential for motor sports infrastructure, sports tourism and associated specialist automotive industries.

The idea is to look beyond a racing track - and study how a major motor sports facility can operate as a commercially viable ecosystem linked to automobile manufacturing, technology, entertainment and tourism.

The move gives Vijay's first overseas trip as Chief Minister a sporting dimension - with the state's investment pitch in Britain running alongside an effort to learn how the UK's globally established motor racing ecosystem could be adapted to Tamil Nadu's automobile strengths.

Vijay's delegation includes Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, SDAT Member Secretary Meghanath Reddy and CEO of Guidance Tamil Nadu Deepak Jacob.