Tyra Banks Turns Up The Heat With Her "Hot Ice Cream"

Tyra Banks, who launched her ice-cream shop called SMiZE & Dream in 2024, is literally bringing heat to the world of desserts with her latest creation.

The supermodel and entrepreneur, known for her flair for innovation, has launched what she calls a "completely new dessert experience," leaving fans both intrigued and puzzled.

Tyra Banks Introduces Hot Ice Cream

Tyra Banks' first flavour under this new concept is aptly named Hot Mama, featuring a blend of toasted pecans, caramel butter, and a smooth, velvety texture.

Unlike traditional ice cream, this one is served warm and it's not a latte or hot chocolate, but rather, as Tyra Banks explains, "she's not melted ice cream - she's a hot original, not a hot mess."

Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and nuts, the dessert looks like a cosy drink but promises the indulgent flavour of melted ice cream crafted intentionally, not accidentally.

Reportedly, the idea has been in development for over a year, with Tyra Banks and her culinary team experimenting to achieve the perfect balance between warmth and creaminess. It is only available for a week.

How The Internet Reacts

The launch of Hot Ice Cream has sparked a wave of reactions online. Social media users are fascinated - and confused - by the concept. While some compared it with melted ice cream, others call it "Aus/NZ youth staple, fairy bread."

"Girl, this is just melted ice cream that you've warmed up," one user commented. Another user wrote, "Looks so yummiii."

"Having it right now and can confirm this is dessert innovation," one user shared their experience. "Why do I get more confused with each video I see?" expressing how confused they are by the concept.

Would you try hot ice cream?