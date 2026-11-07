Huda Beauty's Huda Kattan Embraces Indian Tradition In A Rs 95,000 Mahima Mahajan Saree For Diwali

Huda Kattan, the founder of beauty brand Huda Beauty, is known for her glamorous style and social media presence. This Diwali, the entrepreneur embraced Indian ethnic fashion in the Mahima Mahajan Yamini saree. The outfit, worth Rs 95,000, added a touch of traditional elegance to her festive look.

Huda wore a stunning sindoori red pre-draped saree crafted primarily from Banarasi silk chanderi and Banarasi georgette. The structuring element relied on a heavily reinforced corset bodice that cinched the waist.

The saree featured a meticulous distribution of artisanal hand embroidery, composed of tone-on-tone resham threads, micro-beads and metallic zardozi detailing that form raised botanical patterns across the corset and along the borders of the pleats. The pallu transitioned smoothly across the body into a floor-sweeping train.

The Finishing Touches

Huda paired the sindoori red drape with bespoke, high-luxury heritage jewellery designed by Red Dot Jewels. She styled the look with a heavy statement necklace adorned with uncut polki diamonds, stacked intricately against a backdrop of broad red accents and a drop that perfectly matched the Yamini saree's colour profile. Her hands were elegantly accessorised with a gold cuff and red bangles.

Huda's makeup featured her signature flawlessly sculpted matte base, paired with a smoky eye and a precisely lined red lip that complemented the vibrant red outfit. Her hair was styled in effortless soft waves parted down the middle.

This isn't the first time Huda Kattan has embraced Indian ethnic fashion. In November 2025, she wore a regal saree by celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her digital cover shoot with ELLE India.

The entrepreneur wore a Light Mocha badla saree. The ensemble featured an off-white and champagne colour palette heavily embellished with intricate crystal work and traditional badla embroidery. The custom creation featured a heavily encrusted mermaid corset bodice paired with a form-fitting mermaid skirt-style drape.

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