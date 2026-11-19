Girnar Lili Parikrama is an annual five-day religious pilgrimage held around the Girnar hills in Junagadh, Gujarat. During the event, lakhs of devotees walk through the Girnar forest along a route as part of a religious practice.

This year, Girnar Lili Parikrama will begin on November 20 and continue until November 24. The route is around 36 km long and starts and ends at Bhavnath Taleti. It passes through places such as Zina Bava Ni Madhi, Malvela and Bordevi.

This year, the district administration has made special arrangements to manage the large crowd and ensure the safety of visitors. The administration will deploy more than 2,200 security personnel and arrange 450 state transport buses. There will also be 11 temporary medical centres, 2,522 toilets and drinking water facilities along the route.

The police will set up 40 security points across eight zones. The team will include seven Deputy Superintendents of Police, 26 Police Inspectors, 75 Police Sub-Inspectors and 900 police personnel, according to Desh Gujarat.

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Around 500 home guards and 700 Gram Rakshak Dal members will also be deployed for the Girnar Lili Parikrama. Teams from the State Reserve Police and State Disaster Response Force will help manage security.

Four entry points, two public parking areas and six private parking areas have been identified for vehicles coming from outside Junagadh. A one-way traffic system will be followed in the Bhavnath area to avoid traffic jams.

CCTV cameras will keep watch on the area during the pilgrimage, and three emergency routes will be kept ready.

450 Buses To Take Devotees To Girnar

The State Transport Department will run 450 buses during the Girnar Lili Parikrama pilgrimage. Of these, 50 mini-buses will operate near the Bhavnath foothills, 230 buses will connect major cities and 170 buses will come from other transport divisions.

The bus station will have eight queue lines and two extra ticket counters. All buses will have GPS tracking, and passengers will also be able to make digital payments. More than 750 staff members will be deployed to manage the bus services.

Medical Help Along The Route

The administration has arranged 11 temporary medical centres and eight additional medical teams. Ambulances will be available at six locations, while two mobile health units will move along the route.

A temporary ICU with ventilators has been set up at the Nakoda Urban Health Centre. Devotees who need to be admitted to a hospital can get treatment at the Timbawadi Community Health Centre. Special health checks, including blood pressure and heart-related tests, will also be conducted for elderly devotees.

Drinking Water, Toilets And Free Food

The Water Supply Board will use 33 borewells, nine wells, seven handpumps and 50 water tanks. Each tank can hold 5,000 litres of water. Pumps and generator sets will also be used to maintain the supply.

More than 2,500 toilets have been arranged at community halls and other locations. Free public toilets will be available at eight places. There will also be three mobile toilet facilities and two pay-and-use facilities.

For food, around 70 organisations have received permission to set up community kitchens, known as Annakshetras, and Sadavrats, where Girnar Lili Parikrama devotees can get free meals. Prasad will also be distributed.

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Rules To Follow Inside Girnar Forest

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia has urged visitors not to carry plastic bags or bottles and to avoid throwing waste in the forest. Smoking and carrying items that can cause a fire have also been prohibited. Devotees have been asked to stay on the marked route and walk in groups.

More than 400 LED lights have been arranged to keep the route well-lit. Extra lights will be installed in areas where wild animals have been spotted. For the first time, a generator set will also be installed at the top of Malvela Ghodi.

Around 12.19 lakh people participated in 2022. The number increased to 16.25 lakh in 2023 but dropped to 7.84 lakh in 2024. The parikrama could not take place in 2025 due to rainfall during the scheduled dates.