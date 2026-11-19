A 21-year-old woman estranged from her husband has been arrested along with her 32-year-old lover, after they allegedly strangled a child they had together, just hours after her birth, abandoning the body in a pit in Anguthala village of Gandhinagar's Dehgam subdivision, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Kalpana Solanki, had not visited her marital home for over a year, thus not meeting her husband, but became pregnant through her affair with Kalji Solanki, investigators said. After she went into labour on the night of November 14, she went to a nearby grazing area on the pretext of answering nature's call, where she delivered the baby girl and handed her over to Kalaji, who strangled the newborn and left her in a pit. They did it "out of fear of social disgrace", investigators said.

Some people found the child and took her to the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital, where she died during treatment. A post-mortem examination confirmed that the girl died due to strangulation. The Dehgam area police then arrested the man and woman and registered a case of murder, besides sections related to abandonment of a child.