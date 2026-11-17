A US woman has been arrested after she allegedly beat her newborn daughter to death, less than an hour after giving birth. The accused, identified as Jantelle Sharon Jordan, gave birth to the girl on October 18 in Polkville, a small town located in Smith County, Mississippi. First responders rushed to the scene after receiving a call from the 25-year-old new mother, who urgently requested medical assistance for the baby.

When the emergency personnel arrived, they found that Jordan had given birth to the child approximately one hour earlier. The baby was subsequently rushed to nearby Jackson Hospital via ambulance.

"After arriving at the hospital, the newborn began experiencing medical complications that initially had an unknown cause. Medical personnel quickly determined that the newborn had sustained injuries following birth. Despite medical efforts, the newborn succumbed to those injuries two days later," the Smith County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

An autopsy was performed at the Mississippi Crime Laboratory, where the cause of death was found to be blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, prompting the authorities to ask Jordan to come in for questioning. She was arrested soon after the interrogation.

"This is a horrific case for everyone involved in working on this investigation. These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child," said Sheriff Joel Houston.

The sheriff's office said it would turn the case over to the DA's office once the probe is completed.

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Last month, a Pennsylvania woman killed her husband and three-year-old son at a resort in the Poconos Mountains before dialling 911, seeking help to attempt suicide. The woman, identified as 27-year-old Metallica Rose Harrison of Towanda, was on a family getaway and staying at the Great Wolf Lodge, where she stabbed her husband, Charles Harrison, and toddler, identified only by the initials TH.

Harrison allegedly told the police that she "wanted to be with her husband and son," who were both found with fatal stab wounds to their chests. Investigators found a butcher's knife and a small knife on the premises.