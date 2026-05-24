Mira Kapoor Swears By Cosmetic Acupuncture, Shares Benefits: 'Face Looks Incredibly Better'

Wellness and holistic beauty treatments are steadily gaining popularity among celebrities. More and more people are turning to non-invasive procedures for natural-looking results. Now, Mira Kapoor has joined the growing list.

Mira Kapoor Bats For Cosmetic Acupuncture

In a video shared on Instagram, Mira offered fans a closer look at her latest skincare choice. She revealed that she opted for a cosmetic acupuncture session. The side note read, "Yes, needles. No, it doesn't hurt. Yes, your face will look incredibly better."

Describing the process as 'tiny needles, big results', Mira Kapoor listed the benefits of cosmetic acupuncture. She said, "It lifts and tightens, improves circulation, boosts collagen for visibly firmer skin, reduces fine lines, and reduces acne. No filler, no toxin, just your own body doing the work."

Mira further addressed common concerns related to the procedure. She shared that the cosmetic acupuncture session was virtually painless and required no special preparation or downtime. "Look at my face. I'm not even flinching when he's removing these needles. And yes, I do have makeup on. That's what you asked me. Why? That's because I came straight from lunch. That's the point. No prep, no downtime. Needles so fine, you forget they're even there," she added.

Mira Kapoor's treatment focused on three key goals – reducing facial puffiness, lifting and tightening the skin, and improving symmetry between the left and right sides of her face. "Both sides of my face look different because of an old neck injury. So he actually treated my neck through my face. Acupuncture works on the whole system, not just what you can see," she concluded.

What Is Cosmetic Acupuncture

Cosmetic Acupuncture is a natural facial rejuvenation treatment based on Traditional Chinese Medicine. It involves inserting ultra-fine, hair-thin needles into the face, neck, and body to boost collagen, as per a report published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal in July 2013. It also improves your blood flow and balances your body's overall energy.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal Reveals The Secret To Her Long Dark Hair Is An Indian Nuskha