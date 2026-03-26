<i>Dhurandhar 2</i>'s Luxury Watch Collection, From Rs 44 Lakh Rolex To Rs 75,000 Casio

Just like its performances, Dhurandhar 2's watch game keeps things gritty and larger-than-life all at the same time.

Dhurandhar 2 doesn't just build its characters through action or dialogue, it does it through peak-dealing moments. And the watches are one of the sharpest tells. From battle-ready G-Shocks to full-blown gold Rolex pieces, what lands on each wrist feels intentional, reflecting status, personality, and sometimes even contradiction.

Here's a break down the five standout watches that we spotted:

Hamza Ali Mazari's Watch Collection

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Ref. 126503

Probably one of the most viral ones, this watch was spotted on Hamza, when his character was leaning into power dressing, and nothing says that better than the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona.

According to the official Rolex site, this chronograph comes in a 40 mm Oyster case crafted in Oystersteel and yellow gold, with a tachymetric bezel that measures speeds up to 400 units per hour. It runs on the Calibre 4131 movement with a 72-hour power reserve, and features a striking golden dial with black counters and Chromalight luminescence.

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona's estimated market value is around Rs 22,20,000 lakh

It's also water resistant up to 100 metres and finished with an Oyster bracelet in Yellow Rolesor.

Price: Approximately Rs 18-22 lakh (market estimate)

However, this two-tone Rolex Cosmograph Daytona on Ranveer's wrist is technically out of step with the film's timeline, since it only arrived in 2023.

A Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1

On the flip side, Hamza also sports the rugged Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1 when he is ready for battle.

As per Casio's official specifications, this analog-digital model is built for toughness with shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, and JIS Class-1 magnetic resistance. It features a millisecond stopwatch, speedometer, and a highly legible dial with four LCD displays.

The Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1.

Price: Approximately Rs 7,500-9,500

What makes it special? It's built like a tank. No-nonsense, durable, and made for extreme conditions, this is the kind of watch that belongs in the field.

Another Entry-Level G-Shock

There's also a simpler G-Shock variant in Hamza's rotation, essentially another take on the Casio G-Shock GA-100-1A1 in the entry-level bracket.

There's also a simpler G-Shock variant in Hamza's rotation

With similar core features like shock resistance and high durability, it reflects how the character oscillates between brute force practicality and occasional flashes of flair.

Price: Rs 9,000+

Jameel Jamali's Rolex Day-Date 'President'

If Hamza's watches are about duality, Jameel Jamali's Rolex Day-Date 'President' is pure authority and is in sync with the flashy Jameel's character.

What's so special about the watch? The official Rolex description highlights a 40 mm Oyster case in 18 ct yellow gold, paired with the iconic fluted bezel and President bracelet. It runs on the Calibre 3255 movement with a 70-hour power reserve and offers precision of -2/+2 seconds per day.

Jameel Jamali's Rolex Day-Date 'President' is pure authority

Of course, it also carries the signature day and date display that gave the watch its name.

Price: Rs 44 lakh+

This is the ultimate power watch. Worn by world leaders and industry titans, it signals control, influence, and old-school money.

Uzair Baloch's Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3

Then comes the most hard-core of the lot, the Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3, worn by Uzair Baloch.

According to Casio's official site, this Mudmaster is designed for extreme environments. It's shock-resistant, mud-proof, and water-resistant up to 200 metres. It also features a Twin Sensor system with a compass and thermometer, making it a functional tool for survival scenarios.

Uzair Baloch's Casio G-Shock Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3

The design leans heavily into military aesthetics with large Arabic numerals, broad hands, and a textured anti-slip band (peak-detailing much?).

Price: Approximately Rs 70,000-75,000

What makes it special? It's practically a survival instrument on your wrist. Built for dirt, darkness, and unpredictability, it perfectly matches the chaos of the world Uzair's characters inhabit.