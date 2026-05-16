Influencer Exposes Cannes Red Carpet Reality: 'Paid Rs 44,500 For 7 Videos, 7 Photos'

Since May 12, social media feeds have been flooded with Cannes content. Whether or not you are interested in Cannes or in who is wearing what on the red carpet, you are likely seeing photos and videos of celebrities and influencers turning up in their finest clothes and sharing their experiences.

Beneath the glitz and glam of the Cannes Film Festival lies a hidden cost that many pay to get clicked or walk on the red carpet dressed to the nines. This year, when Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet, pictures and videos went viral in which social media users claimed that paparazzi ignored her.

"So embarrassing, man. Cannes is a global movie stage, and this is her 2nd appearance, yet nobody knows her, no pap flashed a single camera at her. Who is she waving at? None looks interested," a user wrote on X.

Amid this, beauty and wellness influencer Tarini Peshawaria took to Instagram to expose the reality of Cannes - the good and the less glamorous side of the French Riviera film festival.

Influencer Exposes Cannes Red Carpet Reality

"I went to Cannes 4 years ago, and here is everything that no one tells you about the film festival," she said, beginning her video.

"Red carpet is literally 1-2 minutes long, and every red carpet is not the same," the influencer shared, adding that big personalities like Aishwarya Rai get the whole red carpet to themselves. When someone like Tom Cruise enters the frame, everyone else is prohibited from entering the red carpet for 10 minutes.

"And no, not every photographer is there to click you. They don't even know you. You actually have to pay a photographer who takes your pictures. I paid 400 euros (approximately Rs 44,500) for 7 videos and 7 photos," she shared.

The beauty influencer then switched the frame to Hotel Martinez, which turns into a celebrity hub during the Cannes Film Festival. She added that a room there can cost Rs 2-3 lakh a night, but since her trip was sponsored by L'Oreal Paris, she was able to stay at one of the most glamorous addresses on the French Riviera.

Tarini Peshawaria further noted how Manish Malhotra sent someone from his team to help her tie her saree. "I mean, what?" she said with surprise. The influencer shared that conversations at Cannes are bizarre. At one point, she was having breakfast sitting across American actor Eva Longoria, and another time, she overheard someone talking about hiring Will Smith for a movie.

The biggest highlight from her Cannes trip was meeting Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. "They were the nicest, warmest people I'd met in the entire trip," she said, praising the couple.

However, she still wonders how a girl from Amritsar, who makes videos for a living, ended up walking the Cannes red carpet.

Social Media Reactions

Actor Sameera Reddy commented, "Such a refreshing post about the experience. Real and raw."

A user wrote, "You go, girl! Don't let anyone ever let you think even for once where you belong!"

A third commented, "A cutest magical story, I loved the way you carried yourself into the event, but the greatest thing was your husband and his fam beside you."

A fourth said, appreciating her, "The way you tell your story is just so authentic. Nobody talks about these things, but you always amaze us with your honesty."

Actor Amala Paul commented, "I couldn't stop blushing till the last."

The Cannes Film Festival began on May 12 and will conclude on May 23.

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