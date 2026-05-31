Heatwave-Proof Skincare: Mumbai Dermatologist Recommends What To Use And Avoid

Are you experiencing pigmentation, acne, and inflammation in the summer? It is time to rethink your skincare routine. With the rising temperatures, it is imperative to incorporate hydrating and soothing products that not only reduce irritation but also keep the skin healthy and glowing.

Dr Akanksha Sanghvi, a Mumbai-based dermatologist, revealed to NDTV, "Heatwaves place the skin under significant environmental stress. Excessive heat, humidity, UV exposure, sweat retention, and increased sebum production can disrupt the skin barrier, trigger inflammation, worsen pigmentation, and increase the risk of acne and sensitivity."

The founder of Oprava Aesthetics explained that in this weather, a skincare routine should be simple, light, and barrier-supportive. Instead of aggressive correction, the focus should be on controlling inflammation and shielding the skin.

Must-Have Skincare Essentials

Regardless of the skin type, the dermatologist shared a list of must-haves in your skincare vanity, especially during a heatwave. The list includes

Gentle pH-balanced cleanser for normal skin, salicylic acid-based cleanser for oily skin, and lactic acid cleanser for combination skin

Cleansing should be followed by a lightweight serum or moisturiser

Next comes a gel-based broad-spectrum sunscreen

The expert added that one can use face mists during a heatwave for a temporary cooling and refreshing effect. The ingredient list should include thermal water, panthenol, centella asiatica, or glycerin. If it is alcohol-based and heavily fragranced, it will not only dehydrate the skin but also irritate.

For people with dry skin, the dermatologist recommended hyaluronic acid and niacinamide-based serums, kaolin clay stick masks for the T-zone only, and an oil-free sunscreen.

Morning And Night Skincare Routines During A Heatwave

During summer, the skincare routines should be simple and barrier-conscious.

According to the expert, the morning skincare routine should look like this,

Gentle cleanser

Hydrating serum

Lightweight moisturiser

Sunscreen with SPF 40 or higher

The night skincare routine should have

Double-cleansing, if wearing makeup

Lightweight hydration with a peptide-based serum

Barrier repair using a ceramide- or panthenol-based product

The Mumbai-based dermatologist clarified, "Overloading the skin with multiple actives during a heatwave often causes more irritation than benefit."

"During heatwaves, the skin barrier is already more vulnerable due to sweat, UV exposure, and inflammation. Aggressive actives may increase irritation, redness, peeling, and sensitivity," she added.

The actives one should avoid include:

Strong retinoids

High-strength AHAs such as glycolic acid

Overuse of salicylic acid

Benzoyl peroxide in high concentrations

Harsh exfoliating scrubs

Multiple active ingredients layered together

Instead of retinoids and exfoliating acids, barrier-support ingredients should be included, like

Ceramides

Panthenol

Niacinamide

Centella asiatica

Hyaluronic acid

How Heatwaves Cause Acne

Heatwaves are among the most common triggers for acne flare-ups, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin. "Excessive sweating, increased sebum production, friction, occlusive skincare, pollution, and prolonged sunscreen or makeup wear can all contribute to clogged pores and inflammation," Dr Sanghvi explained.

In such cases, heavy creams, greasy sunscreens, layers of makeup, and occlusive moisturisers can worsen already flared-up skin. To minimise breakouts, here is what you can try:

Lightweight non-comedogenic products

Gentle cleansing without stripping the skin

Water-based hydration

Gel or fluid sunscreens

Niacinamide and mild salicylic acid

Keeping sweat and oil buildup under control

If you experience constant breakouts, you must consult a dermatologist for prescription medications. The soaring temperatures, pollution, and sweat are harsh on the skin, but a small tweak to your routine and incorporating the right products can keep the issues at bay and let your skin glow from within.

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