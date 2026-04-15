<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Cast Salary Revealed: What Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu Are Taking Home

Akshay Kumar's new offering, Bhooth Bangla, will have paid previews tomorrow, with the film releasing in theatres on April 17. It marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. With a high dose of nostalgia, Priyadarshan-style slapstick comedy, and growing interest in the horror-comedy genre, Bhooth Bangla ticks all the boxes to bring audiences to theatres.

Ahead of the film's release, here's a quick look at the cast's salaries.

As per sources close to the film, Akshay Kumar is charging an upfront fee of Rs 18 crore. As a co-producer, he has a 70% share in the film's profits.

Ektaa Kapoor, the other producer, holds the remaining 30% profit share.

Tabu is earning Rs 2 crore, while Wamiqa Gabbi is charging Rs 1 crore.

Rajpal Yadav is charging Rs 75-80 lakh.

The film is reportedly mounted on a budget of Rs 120 crore.

Sharing the trailer, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. Enter at your own risk."

The trailer shows Akshay Kumar insisting on getting married at the haunted palace of Mangalpur, where a curse of Vadhusur has hovered around it for years.

While all other characters fit into Priyadarshan's vision, Tabu seems like the connecting link between the human world and the world of ghosts. To know more about the film, we have to wait until April 16.

About the Film

Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 16, 2026.

The release date was advanced to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar wave at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.