<i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan And A String Of Repeat Dialogues

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's new horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is all set to release in theatres on April 16. The film marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's collaboration after 14 years. The trailer revives nostalgia synonymous with Priyadarshan and his brand of comedies.

But this time, the nostalgia isn't just in the vibes—the ace director has recycled dialogues from his own old films. As soon as the trailer dropped, the Internet dug out throwback gold, showing how the new film's trailer reuses old yet classic lines.

Hungama Meets Bhooth Bangla

Can you imagine a Priyadarshan comedy without Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav? Surely not.

In the 2003 film Hungama, Paresh Rawal plays Radheshyam Tiwari and Rajpal Yadav plays Raja. A cult dialogue that still resonates across generations is: "Hum koi mandir ke ghanta hai, koi bhi aake baja jata hai... (Am I a temple bell that anyone can come and ring now and then?)"

Years have passed, but Rajpal Yadav's complaint endures. In the Bhooth Bangla trailer, he delivers a tweaked version of the same line, pitched to Paresh Rawal: "Mujhe kya mandir ke ghanta samajh hai, jo bhi aata hai baja ke chala jata hai? (Do you think I'm a temple bell that anyone who comes rings and leaves?)"

Bhagam Bhag and the Horror Returns

In the 2006 film, Akshay Kumar dances and speaks like a possessed man, saying "Behen dar gayi" (Sister got frightened) to save the situation.

In the Bhooth Bangla trailer, Akshay Kumar taunts Mithila Palkar (who plays his sister), delivering "Behen dar gayi" in almost the same tone and sequence.

The OG Hera Pheri Between Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal

In the 2000 cult classic, Akshay Kumar (aka Raju) wants to hit Suniel Shetty (aka Shyam). But it's actually Paresh Rawal (aka the famous Babu Bhaiya) who gets hit as slapstick comedy reigns supreme in Priyadarshan's world.

The same scene is recreated in the Bhooth Bangla trailer: Paresh Rawal gets hit while Akshay Kumar aims at someone else.

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar perhaps deliberately chose to reuse these dialogues as they reunite after 14 years. Millennials may remember the Priyadarshan-Akshay magic, but Gen Z isn't familiar with his signature vocabulary.

About the Film

Originally slated for release on May 15, the film will now arrive in cinemas earlier, on April 16, 2026.

The release date was pushed to April 16 due to the Dhurandhar wave at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan last collaborated on Khatta Meetha in 2010.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, and the late actor Asrani.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures (a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.) in association with Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R. Kapoor.