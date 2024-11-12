Director Krish Jagarlamudi And Dr. Priti Challa Tied The Knot In An Ivory <i>Sherwani</i> And Mustard <i>Pattu</i> Silk <i>Saree</i>

South Indian film director Krish Jagarlamudi got married on November 11, 2024. The Hari Hara Veera Mallu director tied the knot with Dr. Priti Challa, who is a practicing obstetrician and gynaecologist based out of Hyderabad. The newlywed couple shared a collaborative post on Instagram that gave everybody a sneak-peak into the festivities and showed off their regal wedding ready looks. Krish Jagarlamudi looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani, which featured old-gold embroidered motifs around the bandhgala and Mandarin collared neckline and the chest. He teamed it with a pair of matching pajamas and accessorised his look with a multi-layered pearl necklace. On the grooming front, Krish styled his hair into a clean side combed look and a trimmed beard.

Krish's newlywed wife Dr. Priti Challa wore a traditional Tamilian kanjivaram pattu silk saree in a lovely mustard hue. The bridal nine-yard wonder featured multicoloured jaal-style floral work. Priti wore it with a matching half-sleeve blouse and accessorised her look with vintage gold set chandbalis, a matching maharani necklace, a layered necklace embellished with emeralds, and a gold chain with a circular ruby embedded pendant. For her bridal hair and makeup, the bride styled her tresses into a messy high-ponytail with a fringe framing her face. On the makeup front, she wore her dewy fresh skin, defined brows, brown eyeliner defined eyes, and a nude-brown lip colour to make for a minimal glam bride.

This marks Krish's second marriage, which comes after his separation from his first wife Ramya Velaga. They married back in the year 2016 and separated in 2018.

Krish Jagarlamudi and Dr. Priti Challa's wedding avatars were a sight to behold.

