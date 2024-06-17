Aishwarya Arjun Dazzled In A Pink Falguni Shane Peacock Saree With Umapathy Ramaiah In A Tuxedo At Their Wedding Reception

Aishwarya Dazzled In A Blush Pink Sequin Saree From Falguni Shane Peacock

South Indian film star Arjun Sarja and former actress Niveditha Arjun's daughter Aishwarya Arjun recently tied the knot with Umapathy Ramaiah, who is the son of celebrated actor turned director, Thambi Ramaiah at the Hanuman Temple in Gerugambakkam in Chennai. The celebrity couple's reception was held at the Leela Palace in Chennai and saw leading celebrities, politicians and more in attendance. Let us now take you through all the details of who wore what, who all were in attendance and much more.

Also Read: Aishwarya Arjun And Umapathy Ramaiah Are A True Depiction Of South Indian Wedding Splendour

The reception set the stage for celebrating Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah's union, where the bride shone bright in a quartz pink saree from the shelves of designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The saree was a work of art and looked grand on the new bride who teamed it with a matching beadwork embellished corset-style sleeveless blouse with beadwork tassles around the waist. Boasting of a sequin embroidered translucent palla, the saree fell beautifully over the bride's shoulder. The pleats showed perfect handcrafted beadwork which added grandeur to the designer drape.

For her accessories, Aishwarya picked a statement diamond necklace along with matching diamond dangler earrings, diamond bangles and rings that adorned her hands. To give her heavy ensemble some height, the actress picked a pair of gunmetal silver pump heels.

In the hair and makeup department, the bride Aishwarya went for a braided bun to secure majority of her tresses behind her head and two wavy fringe sections divided by a center parting were left to gracefully frame her face. For her makeup, the bride went for a subtle nude pink glam look with defined brows, shimmery eyelids, lots of mascara on the lashes, bronzed and highlighted skin, and a nude brown lip colour tied the look together.

As for the groom, Umapathy Ramaiah looked dapper in a noir-hued tuxedo teamed with a pleated white shirt, bow tie, black brogue shoes and kept his curly locks swept back along with his tamed beard for a groomed look.

South Indian film actors Umapathy Ramaiah and Aishwarya Arjun celebrated their reception on the eve of 14 June 2024. The event saw celebrities including South superstar Rajnikanth along with his daughter Aishwarya, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Merry Christmas star Vijay Setupathi, Lokesh Kanaraj, legendary dancer Prabhudeva, actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana and many more in attendance.

Aren't the Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah reception pictures out of a dream? We think the bride looked her elegant best and the groom complemented her magically.

Also Read: Malayalam Actors Deepak Parambol And Aparna Das Look Divine As They Marry In Beautiful Traditional Wedding Ensembles