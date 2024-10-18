'Making It Possible With Purpose' - Why Dia Mirza Is Proud Of Her Reusable Travel Bottle

Dia Mirza is known to adopt eco-friendly habits (Photo Credit: Instagram/ diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza's travel diaries are indeed a treat. We take active note of the places she visited, bookmarking them all. Recently, the actress jetted off to London for an event. Guess who was her constant companion? Her "travelling bottle". Dia Mirza is the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India who understands the importance of environmental conservation. She is a strong advocate of adopting eco-friendly habits and preventing the usage of plastic. The actress is often seen carrying her own water bottle, no matter where she travels. In a picture she posted on Instagram, Dia Mirza was seen filling up her bottle with water. "Making it possible with purpose" read her caption. Along with the post she used the hashtags beat plastic pollution and travelling bottle.

On the occasion of World Environment Day last year, Dia Mirza dropped a video on Instagram offering some tips on how to reduce plastic usage in our daily lives. Giving the example of her travelling bottle, Dia Mirza wrote, "I have my travelling bottle in my bag always so that I never have to use a disposable water bottle. I have a bag within a bag, it is my shopping bag. It always stays within my bag so that I can refuse single-use plastic bags."

Dia Mirza also highlighted some of the other eco-friendly materials she uses in her day-to-day life. Elaborating on the topic, she said, "Next is something very special to me, a pen made using bamboo and seeds so that I can grow them when I am done using it. Next is my jaggery which travels with me wherever I go, so I never have to use sugar from sachets. My own travelling glass for tea and coffee on the go. Washable and reusable mask, cutlery and biodegradable sanitary napkins made using biodegradable materials and is completely plastic free."

On a concluding note, Dia Mirza revealed that these "easy switches" will help in beating plastic pollution. So, the next time you travel, follow Dia Mirza's advice and carry your own water bottle.

