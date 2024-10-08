No More Travelling Stress! 6 Simple Ways To Make Festive Travel Stress-Free

Follow these tips for stress-free travelling during the festive season. (Photo Credit: iStock)

The festive season is here in all its glory, and we can't keep calm. With Navratri ongoing and Dussehra and Diwali right around the corner, it's a month packed with celebrations. Many of you are likely making travel plans, either to your hometown or for a vacation. While travelling is usually an exciting experience, it can be quite hectic during the festive season. Before you know it, all your excitement turns into stress as you find yourself worrying about your trip. Questions like, "Will I be able to get a ticket?" or "Will I end up overspending?" may instantly come to mind. If you're in a similar situation, don't worry, we've got your back. Here, we'll share essential tips to help you plan your trip minus the stress.

Here Are 6 Tips For Stress-Free Travelling During The Festive Season:

1. Book Your Ticket In Advance

Booking tickets during the festive season can be tough due to increased demand for travel. To avoid the stress of not getting a ticket, make sure to book in advance. This will save you from last-minute panic and potential cancellations. Always plan ahead and book your ticket at least 1-2 weeks before your travel dates. Plus, booking in advance can also help you get a better deal.

2. Check Out The Best Deals

Who doesn't like to get more for less? So, why miss out on the opportunity while booking your travel tickets? Remember to check out all popular online travel portals and compare prices before booking. This will give you a better idea of how much you should pay for the ticket, ensuring you don't overspend.

3. Avoid Peak Travel Dates

You should also avoid travelling on peak dates during the festive season. For example, this year Diwali falls on October 31, and if you book your ticket for October 30 or 29, you're likely to have a stressful time while travelling. Peak travel dates mean crowded trains and flights, as well as long queues that can add to the stress.

4. Pack Light

Overpacking is something we're all guilty of, aren't we? However, it's best to travel light during the festive season. Packing light allows you to move around easily and can also save you from paying extra for excess luggage. Moreover, it'll leave room in your bag for festive goodies that you might bring back from home - and we're sure there will be many!

5. Be Flexible

While it's important to plan your trip in advance, you also need to be a little flexible. During the festive season, there's a surge in travel, and anything can happen at the last minute. Your train or flight might get delayed or even cancelled. To avoid feeling stressed, be open to travelling on other days and always have a backup plan ready.

6. Get Enough Sleep

The festive season is all about celebrating and spending quality time with your loved ones. But amidst the festivities, don't forget to get enough sleep. Lack of sleep can make you feel tired, drowsy, and stressed - things you'll want to avoid when spending time with family during a festival. While you shouldn't miss out on any of the festive fun, make sure you're not sacrificing your sleep.

Travelling during the festive season isn't as hectic as it seems. These tips will help you plan your trip with ease and ensure you have a memorable time with your friends and family.