What's Your Travel Personality? Find Out Which Type You Are in Just 7 Fun Questions

Let's find out what your travel personality says about you.

Travelling with someone is a great way to learn more about them. There is something about packing our world in a suitcase and exploring never-before-seen places that brings out parts of our personality that no one might have noticed. Everyone has their own style of travelling, which can make the same experience feel completely different for two people. Do you know what kind of travel personality you have? Here are seven common travel personalities, each unique in its own way. Read on to discover which one fits you best!

Here Are 7 Unique Travel Personalities. Find Out Yours:

1. Are You the Itinerary Incharge?

Photo: iStock

You are the planner in your travel group and have researched all the historic monuments, best restaurants, scenic locations, trending party spots, sunset views, and anything on your "must-visit" or "must-try" list. You hate missing out on any worthy experience when visiting a new place.

2. Are You the Adventure Seeker?

Travel means something different to everyone, but for you, it's all about adventure. You want to take risks and seek thrills on your trip. Whether it's skydiving, scuba diving, touching a tiger, or camping in a jungle, you are open to all exciting adventures when it comes to travel.

Also Read:Viral: X User Changed Plans Due To Chennai Rains, Praises Taj Hotels For Understanding

3. Do You See Travel Through Rose-Tinted Glasses?

For you, travel is romance. You view all new destinations through rose-tinted glasses, falling in love with every experience. From your choice of clothing to the book in your bag or the food you eat, everything is aesthetic because, when you travel, love is in the air.

4. Are You the 'Cautious And Stressed' Traveller?

Photo: iStock

You may love to travel and enjoy new experiences, but the back of your mind is always ticking. You're constantly checking your belongings, making sure you have your water bottle, ensuring you're not being ripped off, and rechecking your flight timings. You may realize you worry a bit too much, but you can't help being 'responsible' and can't fully enjoy yourself until everything is safe and secure.

5. Are You the Shape-Shifter, Like 'Ved' from 'Tamasha'?

Remember Ranbir Kapoor's character Ved from the film Tamasha? Or should we call you Don? You are the shape-shifter, a completely different person while travelling. All your friends and family are surprised because everything you do, think, or say is very different from your usual self.

Also Read:6 Travel Photography Tips So Easy, You'll Wonder How You Ever Lived Without Them

6. Is Escaping Your Everyday What Travel Means to You?

For you, travelling is the best way to break free from routine. You've either travelled solo already and loved every moment, or it's at the top of your bucket list. Even when travelling with a group, you prefer staying silent, introspective, and immersed in the present, avoiding thoughts of home or work.

7. Are You the Social Media Manager of the Group?

Photo: iStock

People in this category have phones full of travel pictures and videos. Travelling to a new place means a new Instagram highlight. You take lots of pictures of yourself, the morning sky, your coffee, the places you visit, the food you eat- everything. All your friends just repost whatever you tag them in.

Which of the above-mentioned personalities best fits you? Tell us in the comments section, and share this article with your friends and family to uncover their travel personas.