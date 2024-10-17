Viral: X User Changed Plans Due To Chennai Rains, Praises Taj Hotels For Understanding

A Taj hotel in Chennai was applauded online for its gesture during the rains (Photo: tajhotels.com)
A post praising a hotel in Chennai for its thoughtful gesture for a guest due to incessant rains has gone viral on X and won many hearts. X user D Prasanth Nair took to the platform to share his experience staying at a Taj Hotel and compared it to the treatment of his colleague, who was living at another hotel in the city. He has not named the other property and simply called it "H". In the post, he explains that due to the "unpredictable weather" in Chennai, he and his colleague decided to cut short their trip. On the afternoon of October 15, they decided to leave the same evening instead of the next day.
While the hotel his colleague was staying at charged him for both days, the X user revealed that Taj charged him for only one day. He ended the post by saying, "The front office executive mentioned that they understand the reason for the change. That's why Taj is Taj. Respect the TATA culture."
Taj Hotels acknowledged the post on X. They wrote, "Thank you for your kind words, Prasanth! We appreciate your support and look forward to serving you again in the future."
The viral post resonated with many X users. Several shared their own positive experiences with Taj Hotels in the comments. Some defended the other hotel (H), as they felt that there could be other differences in the booking which led to their decision to charge. In reply to some of these comments, the X user also clarified that the room fare at both places was almost the same.
Check out some of the reactions below:
