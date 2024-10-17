Viral: X User Changed Plans Due To Chennai Rains, Praises Taj Hotels For Understanding

A Taj hotel in Chennai was applauded online for its gesture during the rains (Photo: tajhotels.com)

A post praising a hotel in Chennai for its thoughtful gesture for a guest due to incessant rains has gone viral on X and won many hearts. X user D Prasanth Nair took to the platform to share his experience staying at a Taj Hotel and compared it to the treatment of his colleague, who was living at another hotel in the city. He has not named the other property and simply called it "H". In the post, he explains that due to the "unpredictable weather" in Chennai, he and his colleague decided to cut short their trip. On the afternoon of October 15, they decided to leave the same evening instead of the next day.

While the hotel his colleague was staying at charged him for both days, the X user revealed that Taj charged him for only one day. He ended the post by saying, "The front office executive mentioned that they understand the reason for the change. That's why Taj is Taj. Respect the TATA culture."

Tale of two hotels chains. One is Taj. Other is a large Indian hotel chain (let's call it H)

Context: I was staying in Taj and my colleague in H during our visit to Chennai.

Given the unpredictable weather, we decided to cut short out visit and return yday (15th evening) instead… — D Prasanth Nair (@DPrasanthNair) October 16, 2024

Taj Hotels acknowledged the post on X. They wrote, "Thank you for your kind words, Prasanth! We appreciate your support and look forward to serving you again in the future."

Thank you for your kind words, Prasanth! We appreciate your support and look forward to serving you again in the future. — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) October 16, 2024

The viral post resonated with many X users. Several shared their own positive experiences with Taj Hotels in the comments. Some defended the other hotel (H), as they felt that there could be other differences in the booking which led to their decision to charge. In reply to some of these comments, the X user also clarified that the room fare at both places was almost the same.

I left my shirt in Taj. They have cleanly ironed it and sent it to my house through a Special courier. 👍 — S.Sundararajan Sharma (@s_sundararajan) October 17, 2024

Love Taj

Wife was alone & staying at Taj ,London

She had a hairline fracture in her foot

Staff took great care.

Someone came up at 2 AM- with support bandage etc

Will never get this service at Ritz/Waldroff — Bijoy Telivala (@BijoyTelivala) October 16, 2024

People should share positive stories like this as well.



We only hear the complaints to the point where we are not able to trust anyone. — Joydeep (@alt227Joydeep) October 17, 2024

I was staying at @TajCoromandel and made a very peculiar request of the staff at 5am. After two separate inquiries abt what exactly I wanted the head butler himself brought it up to me. One of my memorable stays @TajHotels was here. And same can be said of all Taj hotels. — Kaushal Jatakia (@angryyounglad) October 16, 2024

This goes a long way in retaining loyalty and emotional bonding . — C E T Moorthy (@CETMoorthy1) October 16, 2024

