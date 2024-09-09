Caught On Camera: Tigress Spotted With 3 Cubs In Ranthambore National Park

The total number of tigers in Ranthambore have now reached a staggering total of 81.

Three newborn tiger cubs were were spotted alongside their mother in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park on Monday. The cubs were recently born to a Royal Bengal tigress named "Siddhi" (Tiger Code: T-125) who is described as "quiet but dangerous" on the Ranthambore National Park's official website.

Minister of Forest, Environment & Climate Change Sanjay Sharma took to social media platform X to share the exciting news. "Good news from Ranthambore! Adorable moments captured in Ranthambore, with RBT 125 seen playing with its three cubs. This heartwarming scene is a testament to Rajasthan's continuous progress towards tiger conservation, thanks to the effective policy and action plan implemented by the state government. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all residents of the state," Sanjay Sharma wrote in a post on X sharing the image of the tigress along with its cubs.

रणथंभोर से आयी ख़ुशख़बरी !!



रणथम्भोर में दिखे नन्हें मस्ती के पल RBT 125 दिखी अपने तीन शावकों के साथ….



बाघ सरंक्षण में राज्य सरकार की बेहतर नीति और कार्यायोजना से निरंतर बड़े लक्ष्यों की ओर बढ़ता राजस्थान



The photo of the tigress with its three new cubs was captured on the photo trap camera of the forest department installed in Ranthambore's Kundera range.

Tigress Siddhi, the mother of the newborn cubs, is approximately six and a half years old and is the daughter of Ranthambore's legendary tigress Arrowhead (Tiger Code T-84). She is known to often indulge in extreme territorial fights with her sister Riddhi.

"The stories of the dangerous tussle between the two sister Tigresses Riddhi and Siddhi has been attracting the wildlife lovers for years," according to Ranthambore officials.

The news of the newborn tigers has created a wave of happiness among wildlife lovers. The total number of tigers in Ranthambore have now reached a staggering total of 81 after the 3 new additions.