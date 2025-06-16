Pics: Ranthambore Tigress Takes Down Crocodile In Rare Jungle Encounter

A tigress at Rajasthan's Ranthambore Tiger Reserve was captured on camera taking down a crocodile in a rare and intense jungle standoff.

The incident occurred in Zone 3 near Jogimahal, in the Padam Talab Latab area, when tigress T-84, known as 'Arrowhead', ambushed a crocodile emerging from the water. Eyewitnesses say Arrowhead had been lying silently near the water's edge before springing into action. The attack turned into a fierce one-minute struggle, but the crocodile ultimately succumbed to her powerful bite.

Photos obtained by NDTV show the dramatic moments. Arrowhead leapt into the water, taking a chunk of meat out of the crocodile's neck, and finally dragging the lifeless reptile into the forest. A video clip captures the sheer strength of the tigress as she hauls the crocodile's body away from the lake.

What makes this hunt even more remarkable is Arrowhead's lineage. She is the granddaughter of the legendary tigress T-16, famously known as 'Machhli' - a global wildlife icon who had also earned the nickname 'Crocodile Killer' for similar daring hunts.

Arrowhead's daughter, 'Riddhi', has also followed in the family's fearless footsteps. She, too, has hunted a crocodile, and, in another incident, even preyed on a turtle. So far, there have been three documented cases of tigers hunting crocodiles in Ranthambore, and all three were by tigresses from Machhli's bloodline.

According to forest officials, Arrowhead is about 16 years old and currently battling a bone tumour.

About Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

Located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve ranks among India's most celebrated wildlife parks. Spread across nearly 1,334 square km, the area once served as the hunting grounds for the Jaipur royal family. Authorities declared it a wildlife sanctuary in 1955 and included it in Project Tiger in 1973.

The reserve draws visitors with its dense forests, scenic lakes, and the majestic Ranthambore Fort perched on a hill inside the park. The main spotlight is its tigers, often seen in broad daylight, which is rare in most tiger habitats. The park actively contributes to India's tiger conservation efforts and shelters several iconic big cats.

Ranthambore also hosts leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, hyenas, crocodiles, and over 300 species of birds.