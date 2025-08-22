Video: Boat Carrying 10 Overturns After Heavy Rain In Sawai Madhopur

A country boat carrying 10 people overturned in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur following heavy rain in the area overnight. Nine people swam to safety and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been mobilised to locate the one remaining person.

The Surwal Dam is the district's largest and receives water from nullahs and rivers. The heavy rain caused a sudden inflow of water into the dam, which led to the boat overturning on Friday.

At least six colonies saw heavy flooding in Sawai Madhopur town and waterlogging was also seen on NH 52, which connects the town to Tonk city, causing long traffic jams.

Sawai Madhopur railway station also saw nearly two feet of water on the tracks, delaying trains.

A short distance from Sawai Madhopur, on the Kushali Darra highway, a man died after his car was swept away by gushing water.

Hariram Meena, officer in charge of Rawanjna Dungar police station, said, "We tried convincing him not to take the road and told him it was dangerous, but he did not listen and was swept away."

The districts of Kota and Bundi have also been impacted by heavy rain, and schools have been asked to remain shut till Sunday. Water also entered some homes in Kota city.

Apart from these districts, the trough line of the monsoon, which is passing through southern Rajasthan, is also expected to bring heavy rainfall to Tonk, Chittorgarh and Bhilwara.