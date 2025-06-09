Tiger Kills Elderly Man In Ranthambore, Villagers Jam Gates Of Tiger Reserve

An elderly caretaker was carried off and killed by a tiger in Ranthambore today, leading to a manhunt inside the Ranthambore fort by forest officials. Soon after, agitated villagers jammed the entrance of the fort and shouted slogans.

Radheshyam Saini, 60, was a caretaker inside the Jain temple in the 10th century fort located inside the boundaries of the Ranthambore tiger reserve, which is one of India's most popular tiger reserve. The area was closed to pilgrims due to two tiger attacks in April and May - one when a seven-year-old pilgrim, who had gone to the fort, was carried off by a tigress and another when a forest ranger was attacked by a tigress named Kankati. The tigress was then removed from the area and transquilised.

There is, however, a movement of about 15 tigers in this zone.

As soon as reports came in that Radheshaym Saini is missing and probably carried away by a tiger, his relatives reached the entrance to the fort and began a demonstration.

"My grandfather lives in the temple inside the fort, we believe the incident happened at night but it was reported this morning, we have come to the spot. My grandfather Radheshaym used to live inside the temple for 20 years and give his services there. We just heard four-five search parties from the forest department are looking for his body," said his grandson before the body was located.

The villagers are demanding accountability and action by forest department officials.