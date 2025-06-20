Watch: Ranthambore's Iconic Tigress Arrowhead's Final Walk Captured On Camera

Tigress Arrowhead (T-84), one of Ranthambore's most celebrated big cats, passed away at the age of 14, forest officials confirmed on Thursday. Her death came just hours after her daughter was relocated to another tiger reserve, marking an emotional end to a storied legacy in Indian wildlife history. The death of this beloved animal has devastated wildlife enthusiasts. Noted photographer Sachin Rai, who had closely followed her life since she was a cub, paid tribute with a poignant video capturing her final moments.

He shared a heart-wrenching account of Arrowhead's final moments. In an emotional Instagram post, he described watching her struggle to walk near Padam Talab on June 17, taking a few weak steps before collapsing under a tree, knowing instinctively that the end was near.

"On the evening of June 17th, I witnessed what would likely be the last walk of the legendary tigress 'Arrowhead' at the banks of Padam Talab, a place she had ruled with grace and strength for many years. It was heartbreaking to see her struggle, attempting to rise and take a few feeble steps before collapsing again," he wrote.

"Each movement was a visible effort; even walking ten steps seemed an enormous task. Eventually, she reached a tree and lay beneath it. In that quiet moment, I knew in my heart that the end was near, just a matter of a day or two," he further mentioned.

"I have followed Arrowhead's journey since she was a tiny cub. From those early days to watching her grow into a powerful tigress who claimed her mother's territory, every chapter of her life was a testament to resilience."

Born to tigress Krishna (T-19) and the granddaughter of the legendary Machhli (T-16), Arrowhead was part of a famed tiger bloodline. She had been suffering from advanced bone cancer and had been under observation for weeks. Her passing symbolizes the end of an era for Ranthambore, where her lineage had long been a symbol of strength, beauty, and survival.