The 700-Year Ranthambore Fort Where Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Got Married

Bollywood's favourite couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are back in the headlines. This time for welcoming a baby boy earlier today.

As fans and friends pour in their congratulatory messages, it's impossible not to be reminded of where it all began: their fairytale wedding at Rajasthan's majestic Six Senses Fort Barwara. The 700-year-old fort, once a royal stronghold, became the ultimate blend of heritage and luxury for one of Bollywood's most talked-about weddings in 2021.

The Royal Setting

Set against the rugged backdrop of the Aravalli hills, the Six Senses Fort Barwara stands near Ranthambore in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

Originally built in the 14th century by the Chauhan dynasty, the fort has stood as a witness to centuries of royal life, battles, and legacy. In 1734, it was taken over by the Rajawat family, who continue to be linked to the site's lineage.

The fort is also closely connected to the Chauth ka Barwara Temple, which stands on a hilltop about 1,100 feet above the nearby village, visible from the fort's northern ramparts.

The temple was said to be established following a divine dream experienced by Maharaja Bhim Singh, a Chauhan ruler, who then decreed its construction. The temple has legendary associations linked to the temple's deity, Chauth Mata.

How It Became A Luxury Haven

The Six Senses Group took over the fort with a vision to 'restore', not reinvent, it. Over a decade-long restoration exercise, more than 750 artisans, conservationists, and designers worked to preserve its authenticity while infusing it with contemporary luxury.

A royal celebration unfolds at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Photo: Instagram

The project was helmed by the Nouveu Design Group and PANIKA architectural firm, ensuring that every archway, fresco, and courtyard honoured the original craftsmanship.

The result? A seamless fusion of history and modern indulgence. The 48 suites at Six Senses Fort Barwara, ranging from 753 to over 3,000 square feet, offer stunning views of the Barwara Lake and the surrounding Aravalli hills. Each space celebrates Rajasthani design, with carved stone jaalis, beaten-silver washbasins, and locally sourced sandstone that retains the fort's earthy tones.

The property's transformation was not just about luxury but about breathing new life into a 700-year-old structure while retaining its soul.

The charm of the hotel is that guests are able to walk the same courtyards where royals once strolled (with the added pleasure of spa therapies, yoga sessions, and sustainable fine dining).

A Wedding That Turned The Fort Into A Global Sensation

The world's eyes turned to Fort Barwara in December 2021, when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married at the resort in an intimate yet grand celebration. The event was the definition of quiet regal elegance.

Haldi and mehendi ceremonies held in the courtyards, traditional Rajasthani music filling the air, and the sandstone walls glowing under golden lights.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Photo: Instagram

Their wedding brought Six Senses Fort Barwara even more recognition as a venue for luxury weddings, drawing elite guests and global travellers alike who wished to relive a slice of royal Rajasthan.

A Masterpiece Of Rajput And Mughal Design

The architecture of Six Senses Fort Barwara is a careful blend of a 14th-century fort's original structure with modern luxury, led by firms like Abhikram and PANIKA Architects.

The fort is filled with Rajput and Mughal influences. The grand battlements, jharokhas (ornate balconies), and jaalis (latticed screens) showcase the Rajput eye for beauty.

Meanwhile, the symmetry of its courtyards and arched colonnades bear the refined touch of Mughal aesthetics. Inside, Shekhawati-style frescoes in vibrant hues narrate local legends and tales of devotion.

Fine dining under a starry canopy. Photo: Instagram

During the restoration, traditional materials like lime mortar and locally quarried sandstone were used to maintain the fort's authenticity.

Even details such as brass fittings, carved teakwood doors, and silver-plated washbasins were used to preserve the royal charm.

The restoration revived the ancient water-harvesting systems; an early example of sustainable architecture that has now been modernised.

Sustainability And Luxury

Somehow, sustainability is the mordern luxury, and Six Senses Fort Barwara is model of sustainable luxury. The resort is situated on the edge of the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, a location that makes it even more challenging.

Rajat Gera, Commercial Director of the property, told NDTV earlier this year, "We recognise that this land is home to wildlife that should not be disturbed by excessive movement. We limit our guests to only 48 suites as part of our responsibility to preserve the natural environment."

He added, "Operating a luxury resort on the edge of a tiger reserve brings more responsibility, from strict environmental regulations to managing human-wildlife coexistence. We minimise our ecological footprint through conscious design, plantation drives, and plastic-free operations while working closely with local communities."

The Six Senses Vision For India

Six Senses' global presence spans 23 properties in 18 countries, with another 39 in the pipeline. But India holds a special place in its expansion plans. Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, told the Times of India in a 2023 interview, "India is an important growth market for us and a key source of business for Six Senses globally. Six Senses Fort Barwara and Six Senses Vana (Dehradun) are contributing to increased brand awareness both domestically and internationally."

Their first Indian property, Fort Barwara, set the tone for the brand's commitment to cultural preservation and wellness. Their second, Six Senses Vana, opened in 2023 in Uttarakhand, in the Himalayas, offering a more contemporary retreat focused on holistic healing. "The demand for luxury hotels in India is resilient," Jacobs said, noting that domestic travellers have played a crucial role in the brand's success after the pandemic.

Beyond Safaris

For years, Ranthambore has been synonymous with tiger safaris. But Six Senses Fort Barwara has added a new layer to the region's appeal: luxury rooted in heritage.

As Gera explained, "We've witnessed the evolution in the profile of the luxury traveller visiting Ranthambore. Our guests, both Indian and international, value immersive, meaningful experiences. They're drawn not only for wildlife but for cultural heritage and the opportunity to reconnect with nature."

The resort sits just half an hour from Ranthambore National Park, allowing guests to blend wilderness adventures with royal comfort. Days might begin with a tiger sighting and end with a spa treatment in the Zenana Mahal, or dinner under the stars in Rani Bagh overlooking the ancient ramparts.

Rates typically start around Rs 55,000-75,000 per night and can go up to Rs 2.5 lakh for top suites, with exclusive buyouts for events costing between Rs 1.5 to Rs 2.5 crore.